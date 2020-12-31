TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 31

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 31
Tweets Of The Day
"Over-helping is worse than not helping."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 30, 2020
Remember that, young defenders.@JohnBeilein breaks down some of the great defense played in @umichbball's B1G-opening win. pic.twitter.com/oKcPhaDRXF
This has been fun. Stay tuned! More Beilein Blue Prints and Huddle Ups with BIG TEN coaches coming up on @BigTenNetwork I also have a new perspective and respect for all the people on the media side of the microphone— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) December 30, 2020
Best of all, this is my first undefeated season ever! https://t.co/GDaCzQagqL
December 30, 2020
What 2020 revealed to me- UM is misaligned from its President on down as to its commitment to FB. Our Pres. has ignored the program & hijacked the entire conference & killed the Big10 season (myocarditis). Regents like @JordanAckerMI now say the season was a mistake.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 30, 2020
🚨 PODCAST ALERT! 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2020
Defend the Block is back! This week @BrianBoesch talks with A2 native @bkbuckets_2 & his unique journey to the program.
Be sure to check it out!
Link: https://t.co/AEUATQ4zUj#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yem8KqZf8w
I have a serious problem w Regent Acker’s “take” that this season was a B1G mistake. My involvement in the “reinstate the Big 10 season” was at players’ parents urging. The guys & their families wanted to play & volunteered to do so. Do you value Michigan FB or not, Mr. Acker?— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 30, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2023 Ohio OL Luke Montgomery Talks New Michigan Offer
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Williams Has Epitomized What It Means To Be The Ultimate 'Team Player'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Balas & Skene on Harbaugh, More (12-30)
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
