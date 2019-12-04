The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 4
Tweets of the day
Looking 𝒐𝒉 𝒔𝒐 𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒉 as we enter the KFC Yum! Center for tonight's game.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LbvymnhR4j— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2019
The least talked about reason for Michigan's incredible start?— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 3, 2019
Wing play.
Eli Brooks and David DeJulius are averaging a combined 21.9 PPG and are 27-55 from 3-point range.
A year ago, they combined to average 3.1 PPG.
Tonight will be the first time Michigan faces the top-ranked team in the AP Poll (in CBB) since U-M was edged by Arizona at home on Dec. 14, 2013.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 3, 2019
Last time Michigan beat the top-ranked team in the AP Poll: Dec. 13, 1997 (vs. Duke, 81-73).
Shoot-Around ✅#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/lRu0bPlYtp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2019
It’s #GivingBlueDay ! Please consider donating to pediatric rehibilitation at Mott’s to help kids like this one. https://t.co/O85uTdjxs4 pic.twitter.com/fPFoygxziP— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) December 3, 2019
The Louisville students LOVE @DickieV pic.twitter.com/r6w6UEtGh3— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 4, 2019
I would guess you'll see an Alabama-Michigan Citrus Bowl. They're not obligated to go by rankings, and that's too juicy to pass up.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 4, 2019
Louisville’s men’s basketball team had to vacate its 2013 national championship win over Michigan. The Cardinals took the banner down, but their student section made their own for tonight’s game against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/AHiYCR44Wa— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) December 4, 2019
Tough one tonight, but we will bounce back. Big Ten play starts on Friday. Time to put in the work.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QlAI25Nncl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 4, 2019
Senior @Xaviersimpson3 now has 5⃣0⃣0⃣ career assists, making him just the fourth Wolverine to eclipse 500 in their career.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 4, 2019
Simpson joins Gary Grant (731), Rumeal Robinson (576) and Antoine Joubert (539) in Michigan laurels.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OsfTQZmQtz
A reporter asked Juwan Howard how much of tonight’s loss can be attributed to fatigue from the Bahamas.— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) December 4, 2019
Juwan’s response?
“We don’t make excuses, sir.”
One of Juwan Howard’s strengths as a coach is his calm and cool demeanor. He has been mentored well by Eric Spoelstra, Pat Riley & Steve Fisher. He will use this loss as a valuable teaching point.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 4, 2019
Quote of the day
