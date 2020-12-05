The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 5
Tweets of the day
In place of our actual game tomorrow, we will be airing a classic Michigan Football game over on @971theticketxyt, a classic WIN over Notre Dame in 2011.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2020
2:30 p.m.: Pregame Show
3:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (2011)
7:00 p.m.: Postgame Show pic.twitter.com/goCh256idH
I can’t forget birthday wishes for you H!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 4, 2020
From the trenches to the benches. I am glad to have you on this journey with me!
Enjoy the day ... after practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/PFWHLVXsyG
Happy Birthday Chaundee!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 4, 2020
In just a short time you have come in and really shown a maturity & leadership that is second to none. The Block M looks so good on you!
Enjoy today and all it brings! pic.twitter.com/RC2LrmMb1Y
Happy Birthday to Chaundee Brown. Great things ahead for you! @cbrownballin935 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mmbQ48b3Y4— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) December 4, 2020
Great day to attack the day— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2020
Can't imagine not beating a Horizon school by double digits.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 4, 2020
A Big Ten basketball team from Michigan struggling with a Horizon basketball team from Michigan at home despite being more than a 25-point favorite? No way.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 4, 2020
Former Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole, now with the Arizona Cardinals, will wear custom #2plusyou cleats Sunday to promote the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. You can support Mason’s My Cause My Cleats here: https://t.co/9xujl9dp96 pic.twitter.com/hICuHuHdhn— angelique (@chengelis) December 4, 2020
Wanna win a 〽️aize ugly sweater t-shirt?— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 4, 2020
Next Tues., Dec. 8 is our Michigan Hockey Ugly Sweater game.
Share your BEST holiday sweater photo with #HailFromHome for a chance to win!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/rm59caZNk8
Praying for better days! Feels like it’s getting crazier by the day, keep your faith! 🙏🏾— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) December 4, 2020
Legos and Best 🙌 https://t.co/8IBIvslZWp pic.twitter.com/D0W89xKwtF— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 4, 2020
Squad. #RTCCUP #CKWC— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) December 4, 2020
📷: @SJanickiPhoto pic.twitter.com/V2ooF3THaM
The @CliffKeenWC, with 🔟 current/former Wolverines, will compete in the #RTCCup, kicking off today in Cincinnati @ 6pm vs Gopher WC; 7pm vs Wolfpack RTC.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 4, 2020
WATCH » https://t.co/Zfiro7uwUp pic.twitter.com/JsJ8YBNFif
Women's Basketball earned their first win over Notre Dame since 2008. Here's the post-game report!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FC8qfmM7Uu— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 4, 2020
#OTD in 2010: Freshman Fabio Pereira scored a 2OT goal for @umichsoccer to send the Wolverines to their first-ever College Cup. pic.twitter.com/sU1yeYl3cY— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) December 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: The Odds of 'The Game' Happening, Harbaugh's Future and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks, Mike Smith Jelling Together Nicely in Michigan's Backcourt
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Latest on Xavier Worthy, Domani Jackson, More
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Mike Smith, Eli Brooks Talk UCF Game
• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue.com: Wolverines to Face Central Florida in Sunday Matinee at Crisler Center
---
