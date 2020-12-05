 The odds of the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Ohio State occurring next week are looking lower and lower.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 5

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Can't imagine not beating a Horizon school by double digits."
— TheWolverine's Drew Hallett with an excellent line on Twitter last night, after MSU only beat Detroit-Mercy by seven points. Michigan, meanwhile, took down Oakland (another Horizon League member) by 10 points in overtime last Sunday
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort, Part 2: The Odds of 'The Game' Happening, Harbaugh's Future and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks, Mike Smith Jelling Together Nicely in Michigan's Backcourt

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Latest on Xavier Worthy, Domani Jackson, More

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Mike Smith, Eli Brooks Talk UCF Game

• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue.com: Wolverines to Face Central Florida in Sunday Matinee at Crisler Center

---

{{ article.author_name }}