 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team put on a clinic last night at Crisler, destroying UCF 80-58.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I believe in my shot and work on it hours a day — before games, and before and after practice. I’ve been getting good looks, and can’t turn down a good look. I try to take all the open shots I get.”
— Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown, after he nailed four of his six three-pointers against UCF
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Annihilates Central Florida in Impressive Fashion, 80-58

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Bench Saves the day, Scoring 49 of the Team's 80 Points

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Bench was big Time in Michigan's Blowout of UCF

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: On Harbaugh NFL Rumors, OSU Game

• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue: U-M Rolls Past Wright State Behind Early Lead, Brown's big Third Quarter

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}