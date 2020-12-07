The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 7
Tweets of the day
Full highlights from tonight's big win over Central Florida!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZPXW0Yd6xS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
Check out the 3-point makes from tonight ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JulA4hFDNK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 6, 2020
Read all about the win ⤵️https://t.co/RNzxwCjg1a#GoBlue 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
Senior @EliJBrooks had 10 for the Wolverines today.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jfkfs2hXcl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
Freshman @_flyyt had a career game today for the Maize and Blue off the bench!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YvA78MpRe3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
Freshman @H_Dickinson24:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
4 career games
4 career double-digit efforts.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aYzHQHkXfY
Junior @cbrownballin935 was feeling it from three today.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/x6Z0b7Dsbe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2020
This was great.@BigTenNetwork shows an old photo of @_flyyt and @H_Dickinson24's AAU team, and the @umichbball freshmen couldn't help but laugh when they saw it on the Crisler Center feed. pic.twitter.com/y5Dxue6LNN— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 6, 2020
This afternoon, @umichbball squares off with a UCF team that already has a win over a Power 5 program. The Knights forced 22 turnovers in a win over Auburn on Monday in its lone game of the season.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) December 6, 2020
Join @terrymills_ and me on @LearfieldAudio, @WWJ950 and @tunein. Pregame at 3:30 pic.twitter.com/uUWJh02ktw
Starting this week, the Rage Page will feature Michigan Twitter’s latest hits in Tweets of the Week! We welcome fans to DM @ZachLinfield or @gabbydykhouse with potential content. pic.twitter.com/5Ca8jIzvyA— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 6, 2020
This is the first meeting between Michigan and UCF in program history, and the first of a home-and-home series as the Wolverines will travel to Orlando next season.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 6, 2020
Interactive digital guide to get ready for today's contest. » https://t.co/rKWyqFtL31#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/vCMc2bock3
We typically speak to Harbaugh at a Monday presser but that’s been moved to mid-week. “Michigan Football’s status has not changed since Wednesday’s announcement that the earliest practice could resume is Monday” — per UM also says no “resolution” expected until Monday— angelique (@chengelis) December 7, 2020
For the record, @aidanhutch97 is NOT rehabbing at Planet Fitness- he went this weekend with the fam while UM facilities are shut down. But great (and unintended) logo placement I must say. PF for the win 😂 https://t.co/S5hkl8zJiC— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) December 7, 2020
Donovan Peoples-Jones lost him with the double move 😳 @dpeoplesjones @Browns— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 6, 2020
📺 #CLEvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/2s2lRzBM18
Amazing that Bo still knows what’s going on in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/TWTjGkOPEH— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) December 6, 2020
Just like old times... pic.twitter.com/IC4TExHYBi— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) December 6, 2020
in Harbaugh we trust 🤞🏽— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 6, 2020
We are continually impressed with all the chefs we have as fans of 〽️.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) December 6, 2020
Don’t forget to submit your favorite recipes — either for the holiday season or to remind us of the sunny days — and you could be featured.
📃 » https://t.co/YH8X1qeXWA pic.twitter.com/DsdmnMAOU3
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves as a player personnel consultant.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2020
ICYMI: Cliff Keen WC captured the first RTC Cup title with a perfect 4-0 weekend. Awesome event! @titan_mercury @FloWrestling— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) December 6, 2020
RECAP: https://t.co/p5suPq9aCd pic.twitter.com/ksGNUCf9Jp
.@amydilk converts the three-point play.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2020
Michigan 72, Wright State 53.
6:52 to go. #goblue pic.twitter.com/tdWaYGUiby
Through 10 minutes at Crisler. #goblue pic.twitter.com/mhc2w1a7Z7— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2020
Check out that dime from @amydilk, the 300th of her career. #goblue pic.twitter.com/9R63F7mrJL— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2020
#Gameday in A2!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2020
💻 (Big Ten Network +): https://t.co/cRXKzKULnS
📻 (WTKA 1050 AM): https://t.co/6FihCBqH5l
📊: https://t.co/L0ADdMso1J
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6AlBKmM#goblue pic.twitter.com/L8CrNFcXar
Don't forget to Hail From Home today!https://t.co/jhD6AlBKmM#goblue pic.twitter.com/porZZZ8ewE— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 6, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Annihilates Central Florida in Impressive Fashion, 80-58
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Bench Saves the day, Scoring 49 of the Team's 80 Points
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Bench was big Time in Michigan's Blowout of UCF
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: On Harbaugh NFL Rumors, OSU Game
• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue: U-M Rolls Past Wright State Behind Early Lead, Brown's big Third Quarter
