TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 11

Saw this from Tom Brady... What's the most impactful statement in all of this for you? pic.twitter.com/aT2mkhSR9r

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J

. @umichbball signee Kobe Bufkin ( @kb33zy_04 ) dominated in his season-opener last night. Watch full game highlights here #GoBlue https://t.co/z5t5jFJ2Wi pic.twitter.com/KANJIaScN5

Yes sir my guy @JayHarbaugh bout to have the boys balling!! Can’t wait to be side by side with them! We will set the tone upright!! Let’s ride !! #GoBlue 🔵〽️ #Dominateupfront https://t.co/pRC9lH7FEG

— James Williams, the coach of Michigan defensive back commit Kody Jones

"Kody is a dog, and he’s going to eat. I’ll tell you that.”

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook