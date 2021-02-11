TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 11

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 11
Michigan On TV
Game: Women's Basketball at Purdue
Time: 6 p.m.
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets Of The Day
Saw this from Tom Brady...— Brian Cain (@BrianCainPeak) February 9, 2021
What's the most impactful statement in all of this for you? pic.twitter.com/aT2mkhSR9r
GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J— Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021
February 10, 2021
Brady is thriving 🐐— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/qk5eLsT8aa
.@umichbball signee Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04) dominated in his season-opener last night. Watch full game highlights here #GoBlue https://t.co/z5t5jFJ2Wi— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/KANJIaScN5
Yes sir my guy @JayHarbaugh bout to have the boys balling!! Can’t wait to be side by side with them! We will set the tone upright!! Let’s ride !! #GoBlue🔵〽️ #Dominateupfront https://t.co/pRC9lH7FEG— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 11, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Wild Weekend, Linguist Effect, Michigan Recruits In Texas
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Feb. 10
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Todd McShay Projects Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield As First-Round Draft Picks
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan's Coaching Carousel: Who's Leaving, & Where Are They Headed?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook