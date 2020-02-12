News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Northwestern

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 9 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He’s super motivated, almost overly ambitious. We connected last week, and he also told me he’s about a month ahead of schedule. He said it took a few weeks of settling in, but he’s working out extremely hard, super motivated to try to get ready for spring ball to do whatever he can.”
— Michigan early enrollee defensive end Braiden McGregor's high school defensive coordinator, Brett VanDrew

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Braiden McGregor Healing, Could Impact Early

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Ever-Ready Austin Davis Making An Impact

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Where Michigan Targets Rank In New Rivals250 Release

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Talks Pre-Northwestern

Andrew Kahn, MLive: Simpson, Teske One Win Away From Tying Michigan Basketball All-Time Record

---

{{ article.author_name }}