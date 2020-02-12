The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Northwestern
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 9 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Official stats for Hunter Dickinson tonight. @H_Dickinson24— Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) February 12, 2020
40 points
9 rebs
2 assts
3 blks
16-22 FG
3-5 3Pt
5-5 Ft
Hunter Dickinson’s 40 point outing tonight was the most from a stag since....— Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) February 12, 2020
We believe it was Keith Bogans vs Parkdale in 1998...
But thats unofficial.
Reguardless, the future Wolverine had himself a NIGHT!@DeMathaHoops @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/dfpibKl9io
Future Michigan SG Zeb Jackson Senior Season Highlights With Montverde! @iamzebjackson1— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) February 11, 2020
Full Video Link: https://t.co/2AIJlG15lP pic.twitter.com/LSAkmerLNJ
Zavier Simpson is @umichbball's leader.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 11, 2020
Suspended for last month's game at Nebraska, the PG had to lead from afar.
He FaceTimed his teammates at halftime and met them at the team facility upon their return, all while learning a lot about accountability.@BTNJourney x @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/LEX5c9OcvG
1. 🐢— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2020
2. 🦁
3. 🔶
It's time for Robbie Hummel's latest B1G power rankings.
BTN x @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/dKk0vFqzzj
The 33.3 shooting percentage #Michigan held MSU to on Saturday was the Spartans' third worst mark in their last 98 games (dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season). The only two that were worse were against Texas Tech last year (31.9%) and against Syracuse in 2018 (25.8%).— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 11, 2020
It's been a week, but still one of the worst calls in the history of the sport! pic.twitter.com/ROEPwghMk0— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 11, 2020
Tuesday workout for @umichsoftball after a 5-0 showing at USF tourney last weekend. Off to Chapel Hill next for B1G/ACC challenge against UNC and Louisville. More here later this week. pic.twitter.com/KqT8QCr7AP— Ed Kengerski (@EdUofM) February 11, 2020
Athleticism, strength, quickness...@Parris58 put it all on display while staying perfect and defeating No. 3 Tony Cassioppi on Saturday night.@umichwrestling x #TakedownTuesday pic.twitter.com/TXmuuLEYGI— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 11, 2020
Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone (ThomasFidone) shot up the rankings 144 spots and is now the No. 60 overall player in the country.— Rivals (@Rivals) February 11, 2020
Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame in the mix
See the complete updated 250 and get thoughts from @RivalsMike here: https://t.co/KSBCraiEP4 pic.twitter.com/ae3J7JDf3Q
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Braiden McGregor Healing, Could Impact Early
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Ever-Ready Austin Davis Making An Impact
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Where Michigan Targets Rank In New Rivals250 Release
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Talks Pre-Northwestern
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: Simpson, Teske One Win Away From Tying Michigan Basketball All-Time Record
---
