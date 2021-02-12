 The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost a key 2022 commit yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Ohio State @ Michigan

Sport: Wrestling

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan. My recruitment is open."
— Four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, decommitting from Michigan on Twitter
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DT Alex VanSumeren Decommits From Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: A Portal Move With Consequences?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Buzz Surrounding Paye and Mayfield Continues to Increase

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Close-Knit 2021 Group Ready to Impact

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Pair of Schools Stand out for 4-Star Joshua Burnham

{{ article.author_name }}