The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 12
Michigan on TV
What: Ohio State @ Michigan
Sport: Wrestling
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
When Chaundee Brown checks into the game pic.twitter.com/hXdFTa9kW8— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) February 11, 2021
#TBT The Player and the Coach. ft @CoachJim4UM and @CoachJim4UM . #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eJXYVL4JU7— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) February 11, 2021
Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan. My recruitment is open. #thegrindneverstops @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @TomVH— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 12, 2021
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 12, 2021
Best of Luck to X! pic.twitter.com/wCaqLDkyQg
Happy Birthday to the only and only @zaviersimpson_3! @umichbball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nEh8LgR1y3— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 11, 2021
Haaaaapy birthday to the Voice of the Michigan Bands: Carl Grapentine! We hope you have a great day! 🎉 #GoBlue #TakeTheField pic.twitter.com/tKEQYSdESv— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) February 11, 2021
After a two-week pause Michigan Hockey is back and takes on Wisconsin this weekend— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2021
Hear from Coach Pearson, senior Michael Pastujov and freshman Jacob Truscott #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/vCqcs7p4NP
Happy Birthday Jake Gingell!@Ging_BreadMan | #HBD pic.twitter.com/qNKZAOiu6n— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2021
Top 3…@zaccarsten pic.twitter.com/y83kXb9IFD— Josh Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) February 12, 2021
Michigan offers Rivals250 ATH Shemar James #GoBlue https://t.co/6imUoxz8SM— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 12, 2021
Michigan offers rising 2022 Texas ATH Jeremy Patton #GoBlue https://t.co/rFI82p16vT— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 12, 2021
Michigan offers 2022 Rivals250 DE DJ Wesolak out of Missouri #GoBlue https://t.co/Lf6foR3Qln— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 12, 2021
The Wolverines advance their record to 11-1 with a victory over the Boilermakers. @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/mjd1oDpoYv— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 12, 2021
Back in business. #goblue pic.twitter.com/WREGahcbjd— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 12, 2021
Pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/cLu8Mq5dTy— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 11, 2021
Heading into tonight’s game, @umichwbball led the big ten with a rebound margin of 14.2. They just out rebounded Purdue 39-18, and @Hoopster_30 led the team with 12. #goblue— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 12, 2021
Naz Hillmon.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 11, 2021
That's the tweet. #goblue
Starting lineup as we get ready to take on Purdue at 6:03 p.m.#goblue pic.twitter.com/AXBtTj1tam— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 11, 2021
For the first time since Jan. 21, @umichwbball returns to the court, as the Wolverines face off against @PurdueWBB tonight at 6:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xjz3prUSzb— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) February 11, 2021
Men: No. 11— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 11, 2021
Women: No. 9#GoBlue https://t.co/6Seu7RSIJ6
Oldie & a Goodie.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 12, 2021
Michigan vs Ohio State, 7pm tomorrow night on BTN.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dkys38ViKB
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DT Alex VanSumeren Decommits From Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: A Portal Move With Consequences?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Buzz Surrounding Paye and Mayfield Continues to Increase
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Close-Knit 2021 Group Ready to Impact
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Pair of Schools Stand out for 4-Star Joshua Burnham
