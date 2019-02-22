The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 22
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 69, Minnesota 60— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
JP hits 5 3-pointers and scores 22 points, while @JonTeske ties a career-best 17 points with three 3-pointers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/cEWlPSZHF7
Wolverines SWEEP the Gophers! 〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 22, 2019
No. 7 Michigan earns a road W at Minnesota to stay in the Big Ten hunt! pic.twitter.com/jPhDV2imLC
Gave The Barn a sweep tonight. 👏@umichbball beat Minnesota behind 22 from JP, and you can get full highlights here: pic.twitter.com/PR6Fq3k1TZ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2019
Jordan Poole scored a team-best 22 points and hit 🖐3-pointers for the Maize and Blue at Minnesota!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/68WJSvtDG9— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
.@JonTeske tied a career-best 17 points for the 5th time this season, draining three 3-pointers against the Golden Gophers.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zqXcQ4UirC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 tied a career-best 1⃣2⃣ assists for Michigan, while adding 6 rebounds, 5 points and 3 steals.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/L5B4763sBx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
.@1CMatthews led the Wolverines on the boards with 9⃣ rebounds and added 9 points, 4 assists and 2 steals.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4ZtHO822Zi— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2019
Seven straight wins! #goblue pic.twitter.com/3jxYQJdyAf— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 22, 2019
Another SCHOOL RECORD! The foursome of DeLoof, Tucker, MacNeil and Haughey come in at 3:28.47, about four tenths faster than their time at the UGA Invite in December. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Wmc7Uozayf— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 22, 2019
.@nazhillmon did Naz Hillmon things, going for 21 points and seven boards off the bench. #goblue pic.twitter.com/RnzaEsaChf— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 22, 2019
Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico stops by to talk her team's momentum as @umichwbball win their 7th straight game heading into a showdown against with in-state rival Michigan State!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/57ael2Wu7J— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2019
Check out the highlights from tonight’s 86-76 win over Rutgers! #goblue pic.twitter.com/bKr7cw8Ohv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 22, 2019
#OTD in 2004 the @umichswimdive women took home their 14th B1G Championship! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gQ3WokxKrx— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 21, 2019
One title, three school records highlight our second day at Big Tens in Bloomington.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 22, 2019
MORE: https://t.co/mHEckgVJMQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cgwiimwlqg
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Focused Wolverines Show They're Serious About A Title
• Austin Fox, Instant Recap: Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Audio: TheWolverine.com Takeover On The Huge Show
• Austin Fox, A Closer Look At Simpson's Defensive Performances In Big Ten Play This Year
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball has no trouble with Minnesota, as MSU looms
---
