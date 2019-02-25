Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Rgnf4fttmawhhcv2tkmr
Michigan fell to Michigan State Sunday afternoon.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day: 

"We’re going to have to play better than that. They made us play poorly, and give them all the credit in the world"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Lost Focus & Game, But Not The Season

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Poise Amid Pain On Display At Crisler Center

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis — 'This Will Only Make Us Better'

• Andrew Hussey, 1989 Michigan Basketball Team Reflects On Championship And Their Reunion

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: MSU Takes Round One, 77-70

• Orion Sang, The Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball outschemed by MSU. John Beilein must adjust for rematch


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}