The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 25
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan State 77, Michigan 70.@Xaviersimpson3, @_iggy_braz and Poole all score 15+ points, but Michigan comes up short.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
The Wolverines fall at home for the first time in 411 days (January 9, 2018 vs Purdue). pic.twitter.com/BB62M45z0C
‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NXAKhgl3Vr— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 24, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 scored a team-best 19 points, while grabbing five rebounds and adding two assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SkgBKwEFDU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
.@_iggy_braz notched 16 points for the Wolverines and added nine rebounds to hit stat line.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ucnb0oNhlX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole netted 15 points for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GCrsc4DOJq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
Junior @JonTeske earned his fifth career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Spartans.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Xl0jqQGB9Y— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 24, 2019
How they stack up entering the penultimate week of the @B1GMBBall season. pic.twitter.com/Y7rDvLfCHl— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2019
Final in East Lansing. #goblue pic.twitter.com/giTSxpHx0u— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 24, 2019
Freshman @nazhillmon had another double-double, finishing with a career-high 27 points to go with 11 rebounds. #goblue pic.twitter.com/HVUQg5rXPu— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 24, 2019
BALLGAME. No. 17-ranked Michigan improves to 6-0 on the season with a 6-3 win, sweeping a three-game set at The Citadel. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kNsPk3Pqaf— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 24, 2019
The No. 1 recruiting class in the #B1G! 👌#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YPzF5kU3L4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 24, 2019
February 24, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Lost Focus & Game, But Not The Season
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Poise Amid Pain On Display At Crisler Center
• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis — 'This Will Only Make Us Better'
• Andrew Hussey, 1989 Michigan Basketball Team Reflects On Championship And Their Reunion
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: MSU Takes Round One, 77-70
• Orion Sang, The Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball outschemed by MSU. John Beilein must adjust for rematch
---
