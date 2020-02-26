The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 26
Tweets of the day
J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) of Nazareth Academy is the best Quarterback to come out of the state of Illinois since Jimmy Garoppolo. McCarthy is a much bigger recruit, but the talent level is there. Jim Harbaugh & the Michigan Wolverines got a GREAT one. #GoBlue— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 25, 2020
(@FootballNaz)
Apply Pressure🧨 ! Smash 💪🏾〽️ https://t.co/i2PvuDZYiY— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) February 25, 2020
First 5⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ fans through the doors on Thursday will receive a pink t-shirt for Breast Cancer Awareness.#GoBlue | #GoPink pic.twitter.com/K4T6JESjNY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 25, 2020
Day 1 at the #NFLCombine 🗣#GoBlue ➡ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/jYmg5FriU0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 26, 2020
Franz Wagner's highlights from Purdue, where he had 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3PT), 5 rebounds and 3 assists. pic.twitter.com/usQBVFFndR— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 25, 2020
February 25, 2020
DBs ... L O A D I N G 💪— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 25, 2020
█ █ █ ▒ ▒ ▒ ▒ ▒ ▒ ▒ 30% pic.twitter.com/0dVL9VivTw
McKeon says he thinks Shea Patterson might surprise people this week in the 40 “if you look at him you wouldn’t expect him to be fast.” Also says he thinks Runyan might surprise some people with his athleticism .— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 25, 2020
Shea Patterson says Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant have been the two he’s looked up to the most— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) February 25, 2020
Frank talk from Patterson re: the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/jFgJE38awC— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) February 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Shea Patterson Wanted One More Year At U-M
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Donovan Peoples-Jones Expecting To Run A '4.3 Or 4.4' At This Week's NFL Combine
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Basketball Recruiting: Dickinson, Williams Remain Strong
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Franz Wagner's Evolution Continues
• Andrew Mentock, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Video: Shea Patterson Talks Areas Of His Game He's Working On, Gattis & More
