The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 26

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Quote of the day

Quote of the day

"J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) of Nazareth Academy is the best Quarterback to come out of the state of Illinois since Jimmy Garoppolo. McCarthy is a much bigger recruit, but the talent level is there. Jim Harbaugh \u0026 the Michigan Wolverines got a GREAT one. "
— National recruiting guru Tom Lemming, on five-star Michigan QB commit J.J. McCarthy

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Shea Patterson Wanted One More Year At U-M

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Donovan Peoples-Jones Expecting To Run A '4.3 Or 4.4' At This Week's NFL Combine

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Basketball Recruiting: Dickinson, Williams Remain Strong

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Franz Wagner's Evolution Continues

Andrew Mentock, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Video: Shea Patterson Talks Areas Of His Game He's Working On, Gattis & More

