The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 27
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Indiana
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
Prepping for a Saturday Matinee! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Iy4ESVgowI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2021
Don’t worry ... we didn’t forget!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 27, 2021
Is there ever really a doubt??
🏀 ↗️ ↗️ ⤵️ 💥@juwanhoward ➡️ 🐐#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kcedANVPrn
Mitch McGary https://t.co/aKFVdNDw3i— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 27, 2021
Day 3 of Spring Practice— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 27, 2021
1st Day in Pads#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gfvin4OLEU
Let’s goo!! 〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/7CcebCOKts— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) February 26, 2021
Pads in February? That’s right. Go Blue!— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) February 26, 2021
A final from Yost: Michigan 4, ASU 1#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/pDVc96nMYI— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 27, 2021
🎩🎩🎩— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 27, 2021
First career hat trick for @Matty_Beniers10. @umichhockey x @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/Svx9azZ8PJ
.@umichhockey remains on top after 2. pic.twitter.com/FNyYa1ADRA— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 27, 2021
T1: Michigan takes the field, Beaubien fires in the first pitch, and we are underway in 2021!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 26, 2021
High fives for opening day! 👏 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9KNvjvEspm— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 26, 2021
Michigan a top school for big-time 2022 Louisiana DB Jordan Allen #GoBlue https://t.co/Gq6ZvC8ms5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 27, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan @OnTopAthletics @thompsmd23 @coachkriesky #TNSelect7v7— Elijah Herring (@ElijahHerring12) February 26, 2021
〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oX9Yk3MEk8
I am extremely excited and blessed to received an offer from The University of Michigan. @OnTopAthletics @coachkriesky @UMichFootball @ChadSimmons_ @ChonTerrell @TNSelect7V7 @thompsmd23 pic.twitter.com/4ncF8N0klR— Caleb Herring (@CalebHerring19) February 26, 2021
When you see it... #NoGlassOnDeck #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FcVkLQWnWy— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 26, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Top-Tier Michigan Blows out top-10 Iowa
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Juwan Howard's Red-hot Wolverines, Start of Spring Practices and More
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing Five-Star DB Will Johnson's Decision, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M Basketball's win Over Iowa on The Huge Show
• Alec Lasley, TheHoosier.com: WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Previews Michigan, Final Stretch of Season
---
