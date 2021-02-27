 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will take on Indiana today at noon.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Indiana

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Pads in February? That’s right. Go Blue!"
— New Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Twitter, with Friday being the first day of padded spring practices
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Top-Tier Michigan Blows out top-10 Iowa

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Juwan Howard's Red-hot Wolverines, Start of Spring Practices and More

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing Five-Star DB Will Johnson's Decision, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M Basketball's win Over Iowa on The Huge Show

• Alec Lasley, TheHoosier.com: WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Previews Michigan, Final Stretch of Season

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}