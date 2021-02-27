When: 12:00 PM ET

Don’t worry ... we didn’t forget! Is there ever really a doubt?? 🏀 ↗️ ↗️ ⤵️ 💥 @juwanhoward ➡️ 🐐 #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kcedANVPrn

Day 3 of Spring Practice 1st Day in Pads #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gfvin4OLEU

Pads in February? That’s right. Go Blue!

🎩🎩🎩 First career hat trick for @Matty_Beniers10 . @umichhockey x @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/Svx9azZ8PJ

. @umichhockey remains on top after 2. pic.twitter.com/FNyYa1ADRA

T1: Michigan takes the field, Beaubien fires in the first pitch, and we are underway in 2021!

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan @OnTopAthletics @thompsmd23 @coachkriesky #TNSelect7v7 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oX9Yk3MEk8

I am extremely excited and blessed to received an offer from The University of Michigan. @OnTopAthletics @coachkriesky @UMichFootball @ChadSimmons_ @ChonTerrell @TNSelect7V7 @thompsmd23 pic.twitter.com/4ncF8N0klR

— New Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Twitter, with Friday being the first day of padded spring practices

"Pads in February? That’s right. Go Blue!"

---

