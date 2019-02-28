Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 28

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Charles Matthews could be playing in his final game at the Crisler Center Thursday night.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"We only have four losses right now, so we’re still in a pretty good spot and I think we’ll finish strong"
— Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein — 'We’re In A Good Place'

• Austin Fox, Is Tomorrow Night Charles Matthews' Last Home Game? 'It's Possible'

• Andrew Hussey. Michigan Wolverines Basketball Continues To Fall In Power Rankings

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

• Austin Fox, Michigan's John Beilein — 'We Still Have A Great Chance At A Championship'

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Class Of 2020 Hot Board, Part II

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kalil Branham Bonding Well With New Staff

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Charles Matthews will be honored in perhaps his final home game at Michigan

---

