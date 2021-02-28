 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team kept the good times rolling yesterday with a win at Indiana.
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“When everyone isn’t about themselves, this team plays at a national championship level and a best team in the country type level. I’m excited and blessed to be on a team where everyone cares about one another.”
— Senior forward Isaiah Livers
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Handles Indiana at Assembly Hall in Impressive Fashion, 73-57

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, one Step Closer to a Title

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball on the Cusp of Something Special After win at Indiana

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan's Unselfishness has it at a 'National Championship Level'

• Alec Lasley, TheHoosier.com: Notes and Quotes: Michigan

---

