The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Train today so we can shine tomorrow. #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/X7F6YcXp2I— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2020
We have ANOTHER B1G ONE on Tuesday night, vs. Ohio State.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 3, 2020
We will have a t-shirt on every single seat. 🤩
Which section and color are you in?#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/bvQXADFfEA
We will be 12,707 💪STRONG 💪tomorrow night. We can’t wait!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 3, 2020
1 ... 2 ... 3 ... FAMILY!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/w8j7ORL9EL
Franz Wagner of @umichbball collected #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week after averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 assists and one block in two Michigan wins. https://t.co/FsjtZs4hr1 pic.twitter.com/4ScgloBijF— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) February 3, 2020
On the heels of Franz Wagner's first B1G Freshman of the Week honors, here’s a fantastic video:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 3, 2020
Learning German with Michigan Basketball. 😂😂#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sKLqjApkm2
"We've just gotta stay locked in, listen to the coaches and execute the game plan ..."#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ahuAYjn41R— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 3, 2020
Juwan Howard was rooting for Andy Reid and the Chiefs in the #SuperBowl— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 3, 2020
"One day, when I grow up, I want to be like Andy." 😂 pic.twitter.com/nXaqWt2Bby
Franz Wagner has been named B1G Freshman of the week, after scoring 18 points vs. Nebraska and 10 vs. Rutgers last week.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 3, 2020
Wagner shot 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from the field on the week, and was solid defensively in both games.
I can't tell you how exciting that wrestling meet was ... even better what a great group of guys!#GoBlue https://t.co/yt9VehbP7L— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 3, 2020
“Y’all ever seen a goat throw a football?” https://t.co/r4GiFVNLOi— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 3, 2020
Career-high 30 points? ☑️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 3, 2020
57 total points in 2 games? ☑️
2 Big Ten Wins? ☑️
1st ranked victory of the season over No. 18 Iowa? ☑️
What a week for @umichwbball sophomore forward Naz Hillmon 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cx9n51e1t2
Used to being the underdog, only makes me go harder 💯🙏🏽 https://t.co/nbRshA9v8P— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) February 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Former Wolverines Frank Clark, Chad Henne Win Super Bowl Ring With The Chiefs
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Ohio State, U-M's Trajectory & More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: MICHIGAN MONDAY HOOPS MUSINGS: Rivalry Week - Can Michigan Sweep
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Coffee House: A Day With Michigan Commit JJ McCarthy
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Stephen Spanellis Chooses Vanderbilt As Transfer Destination
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook