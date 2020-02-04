News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When I grow up, I want to be like Andy Reid."
— Juwan Howard, saying he's a big fan of Andy Reid, and he was rooting for the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Former Wolverines Frank Clark, Chad Henne Win Super Bowl Ring With The Chiefs

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Talk Ohio State, U-M's Trajectory & More

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: MICHIGAN MONDAY HOOPS MUSINGS: Rivalry Week - Can Michigan Sweep

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Coffee House: A Day With Michigan Commit JJ McCarthy

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Stephen Spanellis Chooses Vanderbilt As Transfer Destination

---

{{ article.author_name }}