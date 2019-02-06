FINAL: Michigan 77, Rutgers 65 @_iggy_braz leads all scorers with 23 points, while Poole scores 15, @Xaviersimpson3 nets 14 and @1CMatthews scores 11 #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LOaoh1TYlA

Head coach @JohnBeilein now holds the record for most Big Ten wins at Michigan with 121, surpassing Johnny Orr. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/O5IKKbNeB5

Road dub. 💪 And we're all alone in 1st place in the B1G. Get full highlights from @umichbball 's win at Rutgers here: pic.twitter.com/205Ou9CR3C

It was great seeing @CarisLeVert at the game today and hearing from him postgame after a B1G win! #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0otO2TsaT6

We are the No. 1 Public College in America. We are #BestChanceU . #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/IOhCPIUyA9

Get Stoked! Friday is 2000s Night at Yost when @umichhockey takes on Michigan State. 🎟️: https://t.co/CDsaRkad68 #BeatState // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lvQipPnPkM

You've got 2⃣6⃣ chances to cheer for 〽️ this week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4xrm6T9a1L

DID YOU KNOW: Wolverine legend DeHart Hubbard was the first-ever African-American to win an @Olympics gold medal in an individual event (1924, long jump) #BlackHistoryMonth 📷 @umichBentley pic.twitter.com/QVVFRztD5H

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook