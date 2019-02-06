Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Sophomore forward Jordan Poole scored 15 against Rutgers.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Headlines:

• Andrew Hussey, Instant Recap: Michigan Defeats Rutgers 77-65

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Pep Hamilton Leaving The Program

• Brandon Brown, ITF EXTRA: Complete Timeline Of Amauri Pesek-Hickson's Recruitment, Commitment And Decommitment

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben McDaniels Named Quarterbacks Coach

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: RB Chris Evans Not On The Team 'At This Time'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five California Prospects Looking Hard At U-M

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: John Beilein's Blind Faith in the Auto-Bench

• Chris Balas,

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Opens Up About Anthony Campanile Hire On Weekly Podcast

---

{{ article.author_name }}