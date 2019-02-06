The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 6
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 77, Rutgers 65@_iggy_braz leads all scorers with 23 points, while Poole scores 15, @Xaviersimpson3 nets 14 and @1CMatthews scores 11#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LOaoh1TYlA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
Head coach @JohnBeilein now holds the record for most Big Ten wins at Michigan with 121, surpassing Johnny Orr.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/O5IKKbNeB5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
Road dub. 💪— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 6, 2019
And we're all alone in 1st place in the B1G.
Get full highlights from @umichbball's win at Rutgers here: pic.twitter.com/205Ou9CR3C
It was great seeing @CarisLeVert at the game today and hearing from him postgame after a B1G win!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0otO2TsaT6— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
Bad Jokes with Michigan Basketball #GoBlue 😂 pic.twitter.com/FGIBL6IwLY— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 6, 2019
We are the No. 1 Public College in America.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 6, 2019
We are #BestChanceU. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/IOhCPIUyA9
Get Stoked!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 5, 2019
Friday is 2000s Night at Yost when @umichhockey takes on Michigan State.
🎟️: https://t.co/CDsaRkad68
#BeatState // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lvQipPnPkM
You've got 2⃣6⃣ chances to cheer for 〽️ this week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4xrm6T9a1L— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 5, 2019
DID YOU KNOW: Wolverine legend DeHart Hubbard was the first-ever African-American to win an @Olympics gold medal in an individual event (1924, long jump)#BlackHistoryMonth— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 5, 2019
📷 @umichBentley pic.twitter.com/QVVFRztD5H
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Instant Recap: Michigan Defeats Rutgers 77-65
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Pep Hamilton Leaving The Program
• Brandon Brown, ITF EXTRA: Complete Timeline Of Amauri Pesek-Hickson's Recruitment, Commitment And Decommitment
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben McDaniels Named Quarterbacks Coach
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: RB Chris Evans Not On The Team 'At This Time'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five California Prospects Looking Hard At U-M
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: John Beilein's Blind Faith in the Auto-Bench
• Chris Balas,
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Opens Up About Anthony Campanile Hire On Weekly Podcast
---
