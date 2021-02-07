The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7
Tweets of the day
DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 from @GaryParrishCBS has been updated.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 6, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Villanova
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Houston
10. Iowahttps://t.co/gDN3WScuoE
Let me break down why @19Bellamy will be a great recruiter. Don’t be fooled by 1st college job #1) He is one of the most genuine men you will ever meet #2) He is a relationship builder not a recruiter #3) He isn’t a “coach” he is a mentor. #YouWouldBeLuckyToHaveYourKidPlayForHim https://t.co/jYa3dlklGn— Coach Blackstock (@John_cmu29) February 6, 2021
With seven former players between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, Michigan is tied with LSU as the most well-represented school going into #SuperBowl Sunday. https://t.co/UmqnHGir68— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 6, 2021
#Buccaneers hadn't won a playoff game since our Tampa Tribune staff of 22 covered their win over #Raiders in San Diego 18 years ago. Now, #TomBrady's Bucs are going for the franchise's 2nd #SuperBowl title. What's amazing is that Brady won his 1st SB before those Bucs won one!— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) February 7, 2021
Grinders are winners! If you’re not great today, keep working hard. If you love what you do, it’s not that hard. pic.twitter.com/euWSYkFR1X— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 7, 2021
How it all went down...@TMobile @RobGronkowski #ad https://t.co/g4dMtU9lHR— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2021
Next stop, 〽️ichigan! #GoBlue 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/2HHDPdLlSw— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) February 6, 2021
I think I see legendary @UMCoachHutch peeking out a window down the street scouting the pitcher. https://t.co/mxiHJIU1TK— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 6, 2021
This account will be running a design contest based on Michigan Hockey pictures taken by @MarcGregor! Check them out as they post new matchups throughout the day, one here even includes the Children (out obvious favorite so far) https://t.co/SlDkMgidEj— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 6, 2021
Glory to God 🙏🏾 on my offer from @UMichFootball 🏈 @MyRecruitBoard @SWiltfong247 @CollegeFBToday @JMac_Sports @DexPreps @GWLongFootball @RecruitsAlabama @AverageJoesSpo1 @Rivalsfbcamps @GeneSwindoll pic.twitter.com/yrTOLMLAYB— Jaeden Jackson (J. Buggie) (@BuggieJaeden) February 6, 2021
Rivals250 Texas CB commit and Michigan target Jaylon Guilbeau (@jaylonguilbeau1) with a great PBU @Pylon7on7 @Fast7v7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fijOyGqlBd— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 6, 2021
Really like rising 2022 WR Chris Marshall (@chhris_m). A three-star that could boom into a Top 250 kid. @Pylon7on7 @Fast7v7 pic.twitter.com/BDuSxdwMHI— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 6, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Game Against Illinois Officially Postponed
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Stats and Numbers to Know Surrounding Michigan's Revised 2021 Schedule
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five Things we Learned About Michigan Recruiting Last Month
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 6
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Former Michigan OL Coach Ed Warinner Nearing new job
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook