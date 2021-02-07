 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball game against Illinois Feb. 11 has been postponed.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“With seven former players between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, Michigan is tied with LSU as the most well-represented school going into Super Bowl Sunday.”
— The Michigan Alumni Twitter Account
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Game Against Illinois Officially Postponed

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Stats and Numbers to Know Surrounding Michigan's Revised 2021 Schedule

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five Things we Learned About Michigan Recruiting Last Month

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — February 6

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Former Michigan OL Coach Ed Warinner Nearing new job

