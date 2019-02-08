The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 8
Tweets of the Day:
Congrats to our six Wolverines invited to the #NFLCombine!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 7, 2019
▪️Devin Bush @_Dbush11
▪️Rashan Gary @RashanAGary
▪️Zach Gentry
▪️Karan Higdon
▪️David Long @dljxxii
▪️Chase Winovich @Chase_Winovich #GoBlue x #ProBlue https://t.co/ttDsNPThcU
Absolutely love this class, all these young men...got 8 here already setting the tone for the others coming in the Summer! Class of 2019 is officially in the books and we are #OnToTheNextOne— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) February 7, 2019
🤫 #Winningest #BestChanceU #GoBlue https://t.co/V8S4zhxq5j
No. ☝️ in the #B1G. #GoBlue x #NSD19 x #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/HQrKT1QgCF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 7, 2019
Our newest letterwinners from the Fall Sports! 〽️#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/sCHrRvoO5Z— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 8, 2019
Tom Brady or Zavier Simpson? #GoBlue | #Touchdown pic.twitter.com/ve9PtjN2ky— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 7, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz has been selected as 1 of 10 finalists for this year's Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the top power forward in men's basketball.#MaloneAward | #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PQJPl4uqwu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 7, 2019
Came on strong at the end to grind out this win! #goblue pic.twitter.com/apXggZRMOz— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 8, 2019
Check out the highlights from tonight's win over Nebraska! #goblue pic.twitter.com/MHPMiCj6uX— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 8, 2019
.@nazhillmon tallied her fifth double-double of the season, going for 18 points and 11 boards. #goblue pic.twitter.com/yqdRBL2RY9— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 8, 2019
Thank you to these amazing women for sharing their strength with us tonight. #goblue pic.twitter.com/DgFfyoTOXC— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 8, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Five Who Should Play In 2019
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Is Officially A Wolverine
• Austin Fox, Beilein, Wolverines Had A Surprise Visitor Tuesday Night At Rutgers
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Tumbles In Power Rankings
• Austin Fox, Six Wolverines Invited To This Year's NFL Combine In Indianapolis
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Take Two - Can Zach Charbonnet Be The Guy?
• Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: It's time we built a statue for Tom Brady
---
