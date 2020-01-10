The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ (No. 14) Notre Dame
Sport: Hockey
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Tweets of the day
WHAT A WIN!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2020
FINAL from Crisler Center, in Double Overtime:
Michigan: 84, Purdue: 78.
❌: 21P, 9A
Big 😴: 18P, 9R
🇩🇪: 15P, 5R
DDJ: 11P, 6A
BJ Jr.: 8P #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/A7IBVbAepM
MICHIGAN WINS A THRILLER!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 10, 2020
The No. 19 Wolverines outlast Purdue in a 2OT Big Ten battle! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/1Oy8D5fkbV
January 10, 2020
That’s game! 84-78 MICHIGAN WIN!— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss @SpikeAlbrecht! pic.twitter.com/nL7hchJouk— Zack Novak (@novak3159) January 10, 2020
The freshman has a big-time ticker!pic.twitter.com/URvJoZau0n— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 10, 2020
David DeJulius just buries this one from downtown. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/XiLb01uv8O— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 10, 2020
Zavier Simpson is playing darts tonight. 🎯@umichbball pic.twitter.com/KZ5zRFocXT— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 10, 2020
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9EA88w561n— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2020
〽️🏀 @umichbball HC @JuwanHoward sat down with Cooper Manning before tip-off to discuss his instrument of choice, who has the best dance moves on the team and more 💯 pic.twitter.com/yOFkLblaIE— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 9, 2020
Feeling good and ready, right @MaizeRageUM?#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OdObjCYZNQ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2020
Hmmmm.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2020
Wonder where Franz learned it? 🤔
What do you say @moritz_weasley ?#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PUp498KSOI
Let’s GO! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/23zJMHm0TM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2020
And we’re off! #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 10, 2020
IT'S GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2020
🆚: Purdue
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕖: 7 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📺 (FS1): https://t.co/cEPRSdtqUw
📻: https://t.co/NIGZV1Mn9T#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TDJawpuuOF
Get up, Michigan! IT’S GAMEDAY!! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/OEWuVFdYtf— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 9, 2020
Love my brothas, love my coaches. #GOBLUE— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) January 10, 2020
CAPTAIN HOOK IS HERE— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 10, 2020
Michigan volleyball All-American outside hitter Paige Jones is firing one of the T-shirt guns from the court at the media timeout. Safe to say she's used to performing under pressure at Crisler.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 10, 2020
Senior @Xaviersimpson3 has been added to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Men’s Midseason Top 25!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Nb5nlReNuX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2020
Game day! Go Blue! 〽️ #beatpurdue @umichbball @michiganalumni @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/wAkx81orYy— Jessica M. (@jmacseto) January 9, 2020
So the @UMichUnions found this old brass block M inside the Union & installed it in new courtyard floor. So great.— MVictors (@MVictors) January 10, 2020
More: https://t.co/JWY3iPKkX3 pic.twitter.com/iTzuG299FY
Thank you @JKellypowell for everything you’ve done for me. For being an amazing friend to me. @UMichFootball has always given me inspiration. I pray we can keep in contact. No matter what, I will support you!— Tucker Vasher (@tuckervasher) January 9, 2020
Love you buddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xsZOnTJDIf
DYK???— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 9, 2020
The Wolverines went 22-4 at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium in 2019??
Get your season tickets today!
🎟️ https://t.co/35EeHmR9kV#BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/ZDEupfOXVc
“The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now.”— Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 9, 2020
Extremely blessed to have received an offer from The University Of Michigan #GOBLUE〽️ pic.twitter.com/ycuKL8meYo— KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) January 9, 2020
University medical centers are commonplace today, but they didn’t exist until the mid-1800s, when U-M became the first institution to combine patient care with medical education and research. https://t.co/MFDF70eJWx pic.twitter.com/Lc0DPjZGOr— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 9, 2020
A @UM_CEE associate professor and PhD candidate are working to install and maintain sensors and collect data on the Amazon, helping develop a new understanding of an ecosystem that’s crucial to the health of the planet. https://t.co/qXzqxHWKYp pic.twitter.com/WbErLuNo4h— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 9, 2020
Our last pre-meet clinic, featuring 2x NCAA All-American Conor Youtsey, is slated for next Sunday (1/19) before our Minnesota dual at Crisler. Registration closes Monday (1/13). Don't wait!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 9, 2020
Info/Register: https://t.co/GvE8FHWlB7 pic.twitter.com/mZzpYk6g5E
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Instant Recap: Wolverines top Boilers in 2OT, 84-78
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Four-Guard Lineup Paid Dividends Down the Stretch Against Purdue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Junior Cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell to Transfer From Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tru Wilson to Transfer and Play his Fifth-Year Senior Season Elsewhere in '20
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Three-Point Play: Greg Brown, Harrison Ingram, Rankings
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook