News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ (No. 14) Notre Dame

Sport: Hockey

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC Sports Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He willed us to the win and I’m so happy for him; he’s such a hard worker. Coach [Juwan] Howard wanted to keep me the ball between me and X and have us get downhill and make plays. I’d come off the ball screen and create, and that was kind of the game plan down the stretch. Zavier willed us to win — he’s a senior and wants to go out with a bang. I’ll have big shoes to fill coming into that point guard role next year, because he does a lot of things that people don’t see.”
— Sophomore guard David DeJulius, discussing the 22-point performance senior guard Zavier Simpson put on in Michigan's double-overtime victory over Purdue.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Instant Recap: Wolverines top Boilers in 2OT, 84-78

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M's Four-Guard Lineup Paid Dividends Down the Stretch Against Purdue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Junior Cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell to Transfer From Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Tru Wilson to Transfer and Play his Fifth-Year Senior Season Elsewhere in '20

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Three-Point Play: Greg Brown, Harrison Ingram, Rankings

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}