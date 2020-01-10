“He willed us to the win and I’m so happy for him; he’s such a hard worker. Coach [Juwan] Howard wanted to keep me the ball between me and X and have us get downhill and make plays. I’d come off the ball screen and create, and that was kind of the game plan down the stretch. Zavier willed us to win — he’s a senior and wants to go out with a bang. I’ll have big shoes to fill coming into that point guard role next year, because he does a lot of things that people don’t see.”

— Sophomore guard David DeJulius, discussing the 22-point performance senior guard Zavier Simpson put on in Michigan's double-overtime victory over Purdue.