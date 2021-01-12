TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12
Welcome to the Blue, Zavier! pic.twitter.com/l41BSFUfYA— OKC Blue (@okcblue) January 11, 2021
Juwan Howard says Austin Davis started practicing two days ago (plantar fascia injury against Toledo Dec. 9).— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 11, 2021
"I don't know, we'll have to see how he feels. It's a game time decision."
Guess who got their 🖐 Big Ten Freshman of the Week?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2021
➡️ Scored a career-best 28 points against No. 16 Minnesota -- 3rd 20+ point game, second in three games
➡️ shot a career-best 12-for-15 FG, while adding eight rebounds in 31 minutes#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CptXR8Tf38
Michigan is now the 3rd highest favorite win the NCAA Basketball National Championship according to Bovada.— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) January 11, 2021
+300 Gonzaga
+700 Baylor
+1100 Michigan
+1200 Texas
+1300 Villanova
+1300 Wisconsin
+1400 Iowa
+1400 Illinois
+1400 Tennessee
+2000 West Virginia
+2000 Creighton
ROLL TIDE 🐘— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) January 11, 2021
January 11, 2021
RT if your team picked up a ranked win this week! pic.twitter.com/zu7i2SB07Q— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 11, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Livers Discusses The Challenges The Veteran Badgers Will Present Tomorrow
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: All Six Signees Move Up In Updated Rankings
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Michigan Defense Takes Away Opposition's Top Threat
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (1/11)
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Power Ranking The Michigan Recruiting Targets From Pylon Dallas
