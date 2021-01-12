 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“Zero percent do I relish or care about being ranked or the hype."
— Michigan basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers

Headlines Of The Day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Livers Discusses The Challenges The Veteran Badgers Will Present Tomorrow

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: All Six Signees Move Up In Updated Rankings

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Michigan Defense Takes Away Opposition's Top Threat

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (1/11)

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Power Ranking The Michigan Recruiting Targets From Pylon Dallas

---

{{ article.author_name }}