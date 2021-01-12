TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12

Welcome to the Blue, Zavier! pic.twitter.com/l41BSFUfYA

Juwan Howard says Austin Davis started practicing two days ago (plantar fascia injury against Toledo Dec. 9). "I don't know, we'll have to see how he feels. It's a game time decision."

Guess who got their 🖐 Big Ten Freshman of the Week? ➡️ Scored a career-best 28 points against No. 16 Minnesota -- 3rd 20+ point game, second in three games ➡️ shot a career-best 12-for-15 FG, while adding eight rebounds in 31 minutes #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CptXR8Tf38

Michigan is now the 3rd highest favorite win the NCAA Basketball National Championship according to Bovada. +300 Gonzaga +700 Baylor +1100 Michigan +1200 Texas +1300 Villanova +1300 Wisconsin +1400 Iowa +1400 Illinois +1400 Tennessee +2000 West Virginia +2000 Creighton

RT if your team picked up a ranked win this week! pic.twitter.com/zu7i2SB07Q

“Zero percent do I relish or care about being ranked or the hype."

