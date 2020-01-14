The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 14
Tweets of the day
The energy we all need on a Monday. @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/Ze0Gr5XNA9— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 13, 2020
Another day, another #Team154 sighting in a 2020 preseason poll!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 13, 2020
Michigan adds No. 13 to its account, this time from @d1baseball !#BlueCrew #GetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/Eml7QiA43v
Big wins for the Men & Women's Swimming and Diving teams over Indiana on Saturday!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QRmuil8Otw— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 13, 2020
Michigan has picked up a huge commitment from elite 2022 DB Myles Rowser #GoBlue https://t.co/5QpEcuPmfl https://t.co/7P2VgC0sUr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 13, 2020
NEWS: Senior Andrew Verdi was chosen in the third round (65th overall) by @dcunited in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft! #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/hFfFHrW3q5— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) January 13, 2020
#GoBlue 💛 pic.twitter.com/gi7dU1255H— Ghost 🖤 (@MylesRowser) January 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2022 Myles Rowser Commits To Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NFL Playoffs: Frank Clark Puts On A 3-Sack Performance
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Where Michigan Stands With Top 2021 In-State Targets
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Remains At No. 19 In AP Poll Despite Yesterday's Loss At Minnesota
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan Football Adds Edward Warriner, Son Of OL Coach, A Transfer From Michigan State
---
