The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 16
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
***
What: Ohio State @ Michigan
Sport: Hockey
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
@umichbball has been playing great on the defensive side of the ball, leading the @bigten in 3 statistical categories. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Go51p3nHvX— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 15, 2021
💪 @BaylorMBB and @umichbball are the only teams currently in KenPom's top 10 in offense and defense pic.twitter.com/pGNXlcO7o4— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2021
Wait wait ... this should be a tweet about my, and OUR, appreciation of YOU! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/OvMLRBDSCK— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 15, 2021
Longest winning steaks this season in college basketball:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 15, 2021
Gonzaga (13)
Drake (13)
Boise State (12)
Winthrop (12)
Baylor (11)
Michigan (11)
Belmont (10)
Utah State (9)
Cleveland State (8)
Toledo (8)
Jenine and I had a wonderful evening watching @KBA_GoBlue & her squad get that 10th W! Let’s go!#goblue https://t.co/UfhqvcyP4F— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 15, 2021
〽️🏀 @umichwbball has tied a program-best win streak with its 10th straight victory, improving to 10-0 for the first time in school history.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 15, 2021
Full highlights form last night's win at Wisconsin 👇 pic.twitter.com/IktTj1wZRB
Today was a perfect winter day for a photowalk through campus.— Michigan Law School (@UMichLaw) January 15, 2021
A thread: pic.twitter.com/NpuPEFDr4B
It’s a Rivalry Weekend!— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 15, 2021
We have all of these teams competing against Ohio State this weekend:
▪️ @umichtennis
▪️ @umichhockey
▪️ @UMichWTennis
▪️ @UMichTrack (M/W)
▪️ @UMichWGym#BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/94BshQY6uK
We are all shaken. Our ship needs to turn & it ain’t going to be easy. Watch this angle: For the 1st time in memory, program expectations & hype will get out of our way & we’ll have to prove it on the field to gain respect. We’ll be an underdog & our guys will feel it. https://t.co/zDHfwBZUPA— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 15, 2021
According to a source close to the situation, Christian Robinson HAS NOT been offered a job from Michigan at this time.— David Waters - Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 15, 2021
#Gators LB coach Christian Robinson, a rising star in the business, is reportedly heading to Michigan https://t.co/JR65LoJ3ip— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) January 15, 2021
Go Blue!— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) January 15, 2021
Padres roster review: Jake Cronenworth - The San Diego Union-Tribune https://t.co/aexkMQQvN3
It's the first Wolverines in the NHL of the new season!#GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/PC12QwzkU5— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 15, 2021
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 15, 2021
🆚 Ohio State
📍Yost -Ann Arbor, Mich.
⌚️ 7 PM
💻 https://t.co/N97GjIdz1P (BTN+)
🔈 https://t.co/NDI53rMl2t
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMV1BH#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/UDNG0FNy9b
Please welcome RB Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) from @UMichFootball the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 😤😤😤 #GoBlue #BestOfTheBest#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/5CwM7qOgVl— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 15, 2021
Wolverine freshmen Dylan Ragusin and Cameron Amine looked awfully sharp in their first collegiate dual action last weekend. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ND3gXfePCa— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 15, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Five-Star Michigan Target Deciding Soon
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Juwan Howard and his Red-Hot Wolverines, the Hiring of Mike Hart and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Reports: Michigan Football set to Hire Florida LBs Coach Christian Robinson
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Chris Evans Accepts Invitation to Senior Bowl
• College Hoops Today With Jon Rothstein: Midseason All-Americans for the 2020-21 Season
---
