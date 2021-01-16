 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is one of just seven remaining unbeaten teams in the nation.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

***

What: Ohio State @ Michigan

Sport: Hockey

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“@BaylorMBB and @umichbball are the only teams currently in KenPom's top 10 in offense and defense.”
— The FOX College Hoops Twitter account
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Five-Star Michigan Target Deciding Soon

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Juwan Howard and his Red-Hot Wolverines, the Hiring of Mike Hart and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Reports: Michigan Football set to Hire Florida LBs Coach Christian Robinson

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Chris Evans Accepts Invitation to Senior Bowl

• College Hoops Today With Jon Rothstein: Midseason All-Americans for the 2020-21 Season

{{ article.author_name }}