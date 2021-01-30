The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 30
Tweets of the day
〽️🏀 Missing this ball movement right about now @umichbball @MaizeRageUM @EliJBrooks #goblue pic.twitter.com/pjKzIT1o62— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) January 29, 2021
Sources: As the Big Ten evaluates different options and formats for its conference tournament, the prevailing thought within the league remains that the event will be held in Indianapolis.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2021
Time for some more Bracketology! 🙌📈— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 29, 2021
Do you agree with @tsnmike's latest tournament field? pic.twitter.com/85fReuL58e
Moving into the Top 🖐🖐— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 29, 2021
Wolverine freshman Hunter Dickinson has been named to the @Hoophall Top 10 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation's top center ➡️ 🏀🏆
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award | https://t.co/QWOwpSt3us#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0VCS9dcyfD
i think Eli should be considered in the defensive player of the year conversation..👀— Isaiah Livers (@isaiah__02) January 29, 2021
📈 feat. @benchmason42 pic.twitter.com/0ED5O0Tw5W— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 29, 2021
📈 feat. @lbg_nico7 pic.twitter.com/jVr7WXHXru— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 29, 2021
Good luck to @BrendenJaimes, @JHilliard47, @benchmason42, @Benj_Juice, @TaQuonGraham & @curhan71 at the @seniorbowl! pic.twitter.com/YzaaCrPIIc— Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) January 29, 2021
That Friday feeling 😁 😁— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) January 29, 2021
#GoBlue #BandTogether pic.twitter.com/MF6dAvg11R
Congrats to @brady_bank on his admission to @UMich !!! Couldn’t be prouder of him! #GoBlue— Jason Bank (@jwbank) January 29, 2021
So proud! Our son was accepted to @UMich Engineering!!! #GoBlue— Lisa Harkness (@LisaVigliotti) January 29, 2021
My cat doing cat things 🐈 pic.twitter.com/66AVbpC7z0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2021
Quinn Hughes of the @Canucks collected two assists in his 100th NHL game (regular season and playoffs).— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2021
His 83 combined points are the 10th-most in League history among defensemen through 100 games. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Sldz416BgJ
Thank you, @bigten #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uu77SQ6pSb— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 29, 2021
Well, that was fun! Brian may not have won last night, but in another memorable moment on his 8-day run he did shout out Valograms.— Michigan Law School (@UMichLaw) January 29, 2021
Congrats again on being a 7-time Jeopardy winner! https://t.co/Kanvg0IEey
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Rooks Pledges, Ron Bellamy to add big Boost
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Roundtable: Harbaugh's Offseason Moves, the Shutdown and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Goes In-Depth on Michigan
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Buy or Sell: Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's MVP
• Kyle Terwillegar, MGoBlue: Michigan Cross Country Permitted Additional Competition by Big Ten
