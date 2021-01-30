 Several Michigan Wolverines football players will play in the Senior Bowl today.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"Sources: As the Big Ten evaluates different options and formats for its conference tournament, the prevailing thought within the league remains that the event will be held in Indianapolis."
— CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter yesterday afternoon
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Rooks Pledges, Ron Bellamy to add big Boost

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Roundtable: Harbaugh's Offseason Moves, the Shutdown and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Goes In-Depth on Michigan

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Buy or Sell: Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's MVP

• Kyle Terwillegar, MGoBlue: Michigan Cross Country Permitted Additional Competition by Big Ten

