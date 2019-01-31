The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31
Tweets of the Day:
Thanks to the @MaizeRageUM and to all our fans for braving the cold and being part of an amazing atmosphere last night in our win over Ohio State Crisler was as charged up as I can remember ! Our Team loves playing in front of you. Thanks ! #GoBlue !— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) January 30, 2019
Mr. Triple Double #GoBlue x @umichbball pic.twitter.com/qYSrvbV0Ox— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 30, 2019
It was a block party at Crisler Center last night. Thanks to your host, Jordan Poole. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RrdzTRPD2T— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
In a special basketball edition, @JonJansen77 sits down with @JohnBeilein to discuss Tuesday's emphatic home win over Ohio State, the crowd last night and his team's growth during this 20-1 start. @umichbball— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 31, 2019
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/Os82iSArWx #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/rqMH6icWoH
It's cooooooooold. pic.twitter.com/1QOQARR3vQ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 30, 2019
Going For Six #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LhSrGHgrOC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 30, 2019
It’s just a bit chilly out there.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 30, 2019
Stay warm, friends. 🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/H2Si8VlZXA
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Buckeyes Pay For Poking The Pitbull
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: New Wolverines Won't Back Down
• Austin Fox, OSU's Holtmann: Simpson Deserves Credit For 'The Way He Impacts Winning'
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Ohio State
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Theo Johnson Bonding Well With Sherrone Moore
• Austin Fox, Yaklich's Unit Puts On Yet Another Defensive Clinic, This Time Against OSU
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signee Cole Bajema Highlights
---
