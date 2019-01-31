Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Michigan is 20-1 so far this season.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Everyone’s tough on the court until things really get deep. That’s when you know who’s really tough"
— Michigan's point guard Zavier Simpson

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Buckeyes Pay For Poking The Pitbull

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: New Wolverines Won't Back Down

• Austin Fox, OSU's Holtmann: Simpson Deserves Credit For 'The Way He Impacts Winning'

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Ohio State

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Theo Johnson Bonding Well With Sherrone Moore

• Austin Fox, Yaklich's Unit Puts On Yet Another Defensive Clinic, This Time Against OSU

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signee Cole Bajema Highlights

---

