 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Wednesday night again Minnesota.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan and Baylor are the final two remaining unbeaten Power Conference teams in the nation. Both of them are 9-0."
— TheWolverine's Austin Fox on Twitter following Michigan's blowout of Northwestern last night
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Northwestern, 85-66, to Improve to 9-0 on the Year

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense, Dickinson's big Night two Aspects That led to U-M's Impressive win

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to win Over Northwestern

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: The Contract, Assistants, a Portal DL and More

• Michael Fitzpatrick, WildcatReport: Cats Blitzed by Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}