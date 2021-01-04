The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 4
Tweets of the day
9⃣-0⃣.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2021
Wagner: 14P, 10R, 5B, 5A, 2S
Dickinson: 19P
Brooks: 14p, 4 3-pointers
Brown: 14P, 5-for-9 from the floor
Livers: 10P, 5R, 3A, 1B#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/O9vBGLflt2
Michigan and Baylor are the final two remaining unbeaten Power Conference teams in the nation.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 4, 2021
Both of them are 9-0.
9-0 and 4-0 in the B1G! pic.twitter.com/YSYLxAW8b7— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 4, 2021
Michigan continues to answer every test that comes across its desk. Wolverines have a dog in the Big Ten fight. A dominant performance against Northwestern.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2021
Still undefeated and now with a win over a ranked team as Michigan moves to 4-0 in B1G. Wagner is my Miller's Tavern player of game again. Has @umichbball ever had a player with min 5 blocks and assists and a double double in points and rebounds? #GoBlue— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) January 4, 2021
BREAKING: Michigan is good. Really good. pic.twitter.com/giN1WCxFYu— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 4, 2021
GIF us your reactions to that blowout win! We'll start... pic.twitter.com/EJhAHwkmdc— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 4, 2021
🙌 @jaceh0ward has his first bucket for @umichbball! pic.twitter.com/7JnkCccXsV— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2021
SCORING FOR THE MAIZE AND BLUE, #25, JACE HOWAAAAAAARD!— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 4, 2021
More like, Hunter Dunkinson. 😳— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 4, 2021
(Sorry.)
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/d9AUzv1D4j
Michigan is blowing out Northwestern by 30 late second half. I can’t say enough good things about what Coach Howard has done on and off the court since taking over for Coach B.— HUGE (@Hugeshow) January 4, 2021
January 4, 2021
Starting Five vs. Northwestern#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uiQsxAcYaX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2021
For the first time ever, Michigan and Northwestern will meet as ranked teams. 7:30pm tip on @LearfieldAudio.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 3, 2021
For the first time since I started my broadcast career, the Browns are playing a win-and-in game. 1pm kick on my couch.
BIG day. Go Blue! Go Browns! pic.twitter.com/I7SDZdngRB
Less than an hour until tip-off from Crisler. Here are all the ways to follow along ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 3, 2021
📑: https://t.co/2Vko7PKaKV
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📻: https://t.co/MHItJCdvcj
📺: https://t.co/PFyIpKfeGE
🏠: https://t.co/qVxyG9Kq38#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/t6pxygcZu1
Undefeated Michigan. Northwestern. 7:30. BTN.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 3, 2021
Predictions?
COACHING SCOOP: @umichbaseball has hired Steve Merriman as its pitching coach and former @tigers and #MLB standout Brandon Inge as its new volunteer, sources tell @d1baseball. Merriman, a former #Michigan, was the #milb pitching coordinator for the #Rockies. #GoBlue— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 3, 2021
https://t.co/MXQGInh1R6 pic.twitter.com/kMcyBxaXX1— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 4, 2021
Luke Hughes grabs an empty-netter to secure the W!#USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/YbEc98N8Yz— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 3, 2021
Tomorrow. 🇺🇸— USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 3, 2021
Behind-the-Scenes with the U.S. National Junior Team, presented by @ChipotleTweets.#USAWJC notebook → https://t.co/o4nl8Yf3b3 pic.twitter.com/BNj9Mqk5gO
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) with the easy TD. Makes the opposing coach kick the pylon. 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3uNFCeSKZX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Elite 2023 Chicago WR and Michigan target Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) making plays at the @BOOMfootball Presidents tourney #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sAczA8kIfb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) makes a big catch for the first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dvWZ7EIisE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) keeps making big plays #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Bu8meboQT6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is able to secure this for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rEXBGM1izb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Northwestern, 85-66, to Improve to 9-0 on the Year
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense, Dickinson's big Night two Aspects That led to U-M's Impressive win
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Players React to win Over Northwestern
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: The Contract, Assistants, a Portal DL and More
• Michael Fitzpatrick, WildcatReport: Cats Blitzed by Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook