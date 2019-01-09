The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9
Tweets of the Day:
We've got a full schedule this week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3mikDxvD90— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 8, 2019
MICHIGAN WINS! #goblue pic.twitter.com/4CX4sWtwoo— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 9, 2019
Final from Yost#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/27m0bMBMBH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 9, 2019
Yes, that someone's experienced a bigger improvement, scoring-wise, than Jordan Poole. https://t.co/2ssrIbpguI— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 8, 2019
.@nazhillmon recorded her third double-double of the season, going for 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds - 7 on the offensive end. #goblue pic.twitter.com/6RsrNsguIk— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 9, 2019
Senior @halthome30 finished with her second double-double of the season, going for 17 points on 7-8 shooting and 11 rebounds. Also took two charges! #goblue pic.twitter.com/C7fA5IXrmQ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 9, 2019
.@nicolemunger10 made the game-winning free throws and finished with 16 points on 5-8 shooting. #goblue pic.twitter.com/VLMXEHeZqs— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 9, 2019
Third time in the last four games @hbrown_5 has reached double figures, hitting three three-pointers en route to 13 points and three boards. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ezVHdXwknY— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 9, 2019
On what would be Elvis' 84th birthday, we're looking back at Elvis Grbac's @umichfootball career. #whynot pic.twitter.com/lrc8tNDrq3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 8, 2019
🎥 @CoachPearsonUM after tonight’s setback to Merrimack. #GoBlue https://t.co/1sF4pDyr9W— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 9, 2019
Highlights from tonight's setback against Merrimack. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OOHD7LOSoH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 9, 2019
Eyes on August 31. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/L63iBY0ekE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 8, 2019
How about that? Proud of you, @MasonCole64. 💪#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/3Q7ocuVcWL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 8, 2019
We’re heading to the Divisional Round‼️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 9, 2019
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/9JhXf8V5S1#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/7TeLgAuvQd
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: On Washington’s Defection, The Future & More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football In Top 25 Of Way-Too-Early 2019 Rankings
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Breaking Down Coaching Turnover
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Michigan Basketball Rediscovers Top-Five Rhythm
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Finishes Season No. 14 In AP Poll
---
