{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 07:00:00 -0600') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 9

Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I've learned that there is never anything new in football. "
— Jack Harbaugh

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: On Washington’s Defection, The Future & More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football In Top 25 Of Way-Too-Early 2019 Rankings

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Breaking Down Coaching Turnover

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Michigan Basketball Rediscovers Top-Five Rhythm

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Finishes Season No. 14 In AP Poll

---

