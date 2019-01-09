We've got a full schedule this week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3mikDxvD90

Yes, that someone's experienced a bigger improvement, scoring-wise, than Jordan Poole. https://t.co/2ssrIbpguI

. @nazhillmon recorded her third double-double of the season, going for 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds - 7 on the offensive end. #goblue pic.twitter.com/6RsrNsguIk

Senior @halthome30 finished with her second double-double of the season, going for 17 points on 7-8 shooting and 11 rebounds. Also took two charges! #goblue pic.twitter.com/C7fA5IXrmQ

. @nicolemunger10 made the game-winning free throws and finished with 16 points on 5-8 shooting. #goblue pic.twitter.com/VLMXEHeZqs

Third time in the last four games @hbrown_5 has reached double figures, hitting three three-pointers en route to 13 points and three boards. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ezVHdXwknY

On what would be Elvis' 84th birthday, we're looking back at Elvis Grbac's @umichfootball career. #whynot pic.twitter.com/lrc8tNDrq3

Highlights from tonight's setback against Merrimack. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OOHD7LOSoH

We’re heading to the Divisional Round‼️ WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/9JhXf8V5S1 #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/7TeLgAuvQd

"I've learned that there is never anything new in football. "

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook