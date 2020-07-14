 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Howard has practically talked or texted with Ingram every day since Michigan offered and while the Wolverines already sit with three commitments, two coming in the backcourt variety, they are in need of a home run pick-up via a ballhandler that can create mismatches in the half-court setting. That seems to be exactly what Ingram is and, if things play out longer, Michigan could ascend into the top spot."
— Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans, on Michigan basketball's pursuit of five-star Harrison Ingram
Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s First-Year Starting Quarterbacks Of This Century

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Wide Receiver Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Kwity Paye, Ambry Thomas Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Corey Evans, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Harrison Ingram

