TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14

"Howard has practically talked or texted with Ingram every day since Michigan offered and while the Wolverines already sit with three commitments, two coming in the backcourt variety, they are in need of a home run pick-up via a ballhandler that can create mismatches in the half-court setting. That seems to be exactly what Ingram is and, if things play out longer, Michigan could ascend into the top spot."

— Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans, on Michigan basketball's pursuit of five-star Harrison Ingram