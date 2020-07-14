TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14
Tweets of the day
Is this the 〽️ove?😏 #GoBlue @Coach_Gattis pic.twitter.com/eqmstfp2eZ— “JT”Jayden Thomas (@jgpt333) July 13, 2020
Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 13, 2020
〽️ @KwityPaye_19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/76fQpXtSRl
Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 13, 2020
〽️ @Tavonn_ 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xSZYXMC72w
Money year @KwityPaye_19 https://t.co/0Ef8S5rk63— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) July 13, 2020
Today, college football began Phase II of the offseason model, meaning teams began mandatory workouts.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 13, 2020
What is allowed:
- Up to 8 hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week, with no more than two hours of film review per week. pic.twitter.com/IeZUgMpWPh
Looks like Nico Collins will be wearing the legendary No. 1 jersey this season 👀 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VRR0oADVHJ— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 13, 2020
#1 for Michigan is gonna to make plays this year #GoBlue 〽️🏈 @Tavonn_ @lbg_nico7 pic.twitter.com/tSoemj7zwq— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 13, 2020
I am very excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Michigan to play baseball. I would like to thank God first, my family and the outstanding coaches that have guided and supported me along the way. I am very excited to further my education and career at UofM pic.twitter.com/TYSvB3CuwI— Jarren Purify (@JarrenPurify) July 13, 2020
"CRUNCH" Jim Harbaugh had a lot of success in the NFL running this play with the 49ers... https://t.co/5qpa6fE8Fm pic.twitter.com/rx7E4o2cID— James Light (@JamesALight) July 13, 2020
HO〽️E pic.twitter.com/FHUysgj65O— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 14, 2020
All smiles 😁 pic.twitter.com/Jth28Js8t9— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 13, 2020
I’m honored (but not surprised) that people have asked for my opinion on this topic. For what it’s worth, I’m totally on board with Nico Collins joining the exclusive fraternity of star wideouts wearing the No. 1 jersey at Michigan. Welcome to the club. pic.twitter.com/h2OArLeHDG— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 14, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Michigan! #GoBlue〽️🔵 @COACHJCLANCY @KLEINCAINFB @RoSimonJr @MikeRoach247 @Perroni247 @samspiegs @JayHarbaugh @EJHolland_TW pic.twitter.com/23SoQk9nsq— 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) July 13, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 13, 2020
〽️🏀 https://t.co/VDWhHV1L6V
Loading ......〽️〽️— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) July 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s First-Year Starting Quarterbacks Of This Century
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What's Next? A Closer Look At Michigan Wide Receiver Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Kwity Paye, Ambry Thomas Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Harrison Ingram
---
