TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 16

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 16
Tweets of the day
The ball is in your court, Michigan.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 15, 2020
Mask up.
cc: @CoachJim4UM @JuwanHoward @KBA_GoBlue #GoBlue x #MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/xirDH9EpkZ
K/P Tommy Doman👇🏽 #FAB50 https://t.co/bJqRF1ryOf— Brandon Kornblue (@KornblueKicking) July 16, 2020
If there’s no season, I feel the pain of the HS players who are seniors and needed this season to “make” it or to “change” their lives. The players who could really benefit from their last season.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) July 16, 2020
For those keeping track at home, Mel Tucker is 0-1 passing on the year. Juwan Howard has a 100% PBU rate. pic.twitter.com/2DoAfroAwP— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 15, 2020
Ball's In Your Court!#MaskUpMichigan #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aFM9pdRZb5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 15, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Markus Allen On Desire To Beat Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh's Love Of Ham, More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Flashback: The Day Zack Novak Knew Trey Burke Was Elite
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Announces Ticket Policies For 2020 Season
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Freshman DE Aaron Lewis Enters Transfer Portal
---
