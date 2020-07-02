TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2
Tweets of the day
Remember when MSU decided not to guard @Xaviersimpson3? Bad Decision. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MVWcnZQdPE— Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) July 1, 2020
I wanna go down in history.— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) July 1, 2020
Been watching some film and I've put together the following scouting report on JJ McCarthy:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 1, 2020
he good
In 2018, Michigan State was ranked in the top 25 and had the good fortune of getting to host Michigan in East Lansing.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 1, 2020
But over the course of a regulation football game, the Spartans were unable to obtain 100 yards of offense, ultimately settling for 94.https://t.co/YYbL4peRSe
"To be selected to this, it's humbling and it's a great honor."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 1, 2020
Former @UMichFootball star @JakeButtTE chats with @BTNDaveRevsine about his #BTNAllDecade nod.
More ➡️ https://t.co/htVWLOqiID pic.twitter.com/f8QLGN6dyD
This right here is why Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) is the 🐐 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dcvqzd9PfX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
- The Glasgow Bros -— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 1, 2020
Walk-Ons ✔️
Scholarships ✔️
Starters ✔️
NFL Draft Picks ✔️
NFL Players ✔️#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/JFLOFm8qRi
From 23 ➡️ 32. Welcome back, @TreyBurke!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/EvzXrgkURl— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 1, 2020
Glen Rice averaging over 30 points per over six games to win the 1989 national championship https://t.co/6VgT6bSYW0— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 1, 2020
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan!! #GoBlue🔵🟡 @19Bellamy @RisingStars6 @4Warinner @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/McvcyCxO1B— Ámir Hèrrìng✌🏾 (@amirherring55) July 1, 2020
Congrats Amir! I like that photo on the top right!— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) July 1, 2020
Quotes of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Notes, Quotes, Observations On JJ McCarthy From Day 3 Of Elite 11
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Most Unique Scheduling Quirks & Oddities In Michigan Football History
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Gaining Steam For Top DT Target?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Don Brown's Defense Led The Nation In Pressuring QBs
• David Berry and Woody Wommack, Rivals: 2020 Elite 11 Day Two: J.J. McCarthy
---
