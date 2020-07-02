 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quotes of the day

"I wanna go down in history."
— Rivals100 LB and Michigan commit Junior Colson, via his Twitter account

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Notes, Quotes, Observations On JJ McCarthy From Day 3 Of Elite 11

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Most Unique Scheduling Quirks & Oddities In Michigan Football History

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Gaining Steam For Top DT Target?

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Don Brown's Defense Led The Nation In Pressuring QBs

David Berry and Woody Wommack, Rivals: 2020 Elite 11 Day Two: J.J. McCarthy

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}