In 2017, @UMichBBall's plane crashed on the way to the B1G Tournament.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 20, 2020
The very next day, they got back on a plane to Washington where they played a game in practice jerseys.
Three days (& three wins) later... and Michigan was crowned B1G Champions. 🏆
An unthinkable story. pic.twitter.com/wrAAnuVdmF
It's the @MichiganOnBTN Take Over ... ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 20, 2020
If you missed @JohnBeilein, @moritz_weasley and @DerrickWalton10 recount their memories of 2017 B1G Tournament, click the link 👇
➡️ https://t.co/dZdXG2E9TU#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/F1mjjgG1QA
Remember either 1) the 1986 Fiesta Bowl vs. Nebraska or 2) the 1989 Rose Bowl vs. USC?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 20, 2020
If so… send us the memory that stands out to you! We’ll select one of you to win the sweatshirt that was voted on earlier today. (Winner notified tomorrow)
GEAR UP: https://t.co/g78mOjjWhq pic.twitter.com/8oHkD6v3UX
Coming up NOW: the Wolverines mount a big second half comeback to defeat Nebraska in the 1986 Fiesta Bowl!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 20, 2020
Catch it on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/pxem6uqaCJ
It's a full day of U-M Classics on @BigTenNetwork!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2020
Tune in and relive the Michigan Football magic:
▪️ DEBUT - The #B1G Moment: @DesmondHoward - 9:30 PM
▪️ 1986 Fiesta Bowl vs. Nebraska - 10 PM
▪️ 1989 Rose Bowl vs. USC - 11 PM pic.twitter.com/T4GgW6StmI
Unranked → No. 4 👀— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
Michigan’s signature win over No. 6 UNC – plus two more over Iowa State and No. 8 Gonzaga – slingshotted @UMichBBall from UR to No. 4 in the AP Poll!
A memorable week that'll go down in Michigan history!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ojgm0yqb2L
It's the @MichiganOnBTN Take Over ... ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 19, 2020
DYK? Playing in 39 minutes, Eli Brooks exploded for a career-best 24 points vs. UNC after going 9-for-14 from the field four 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and a steal.#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/oNyIyQNvJS
The Bahamas trip last season gave us a lot to love – but most importantly – it gave us *this* gif. 😁@UMichBBall's win over No. 6 UNC in Battle 4 Atlantis is airing NOW on BTN!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
🙌🙌🙌#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JlzHnWD9rp
It's the @MichiganOnBTN Take Over ... ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 19, 2020
DYK? With four players in double-figures & a 19-0 run early in the second half U-M locked up its second straight win over No. 6 UNC -- the highest ranked win since 2018.#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/KWsQBkTs0e
Congratulations Charlie @cdycus , our contest winner!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 20, 2020
The most common picks for favorite #BlueCrew players:
Jim Abbott @jabbottum31
Barry Larkin @BarryLarkin
Tommy Henry @Tommy_Henry_28
Remember, you can find all sorts of fun merch at @TheMDen !https://t.co/IMIXx9RoTk #GoBlue
We have teamed up with our friends over at @TheMDen for a little prize giveaway later tonight.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2020
Vote for what PRIZE we'll give away today. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Gz8OuLVeaT
Thanks to our friends from @TheMDen we have a #BlueCrew shirt to give away! Are you all interested?— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 19, 2020
Keep your 👀 peeled this afternoon (3 PM ET) for how to win
Of course, you can find some fun stuff at the M Den online any time! https://t.co/IMIXx9RoTk #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9Zkos4tSFc
Tune-in to our team handles throughout the day as they'll have various GIVEAWAYS w/ awesome 〽️ team gear!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
👉 What item #'s would you want most? Let us know! 💬#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1HVcgTFhVs
Five-star Matthew Cleveland will announce his commitment on Tuesday. Michigan in his top group. #GoBlue https://t.co/Nbvo3ce7pr— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 19, 2020
With Matthew Cleveland setting his commitment date for next week and following one of the busier weeks on the recruiting trail, could imagine a handful of others making their decisions in the coming days, too.— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 19, 2020
Ballgame!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 19, 2020
The #BlueCrew upsets the Big Ten Tournament's top seed in Illinois!
On to the championship against Maryland (spoiler alert, #Team149 wins that one too😉).#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6BliqBrlde
@umichhockey Compher/Werenski/Connor - this line was so good - miss seeing these fellas play together #GoBlue— M (@bakingmom14) July 19, 2020
Your 2016 Big Ten Hockey Champion!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/24i02CpXMv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
Let's #GoBlue!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
Your 2016 Big Ten Hockey Champ! pic.twitter.com/wLHTdyJBaE
And we sing our song! pic.twitter.com/ElcX9U8jYK— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
2016 B1G Champs 🏆 @UMichHockey #GoBlue 〽️🏒 pic.twitter.com/G3sUYeoUyR— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
What's Tyler Motte remember most.... pic.twitter.com/o16SOIM3gC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
What was it like in that locker room? Let Zach Werenski tell ya pic.twitter.com/l4g55L7y2g— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
Check out the highlights from the 2016 Big Ten Hockey Championship!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/8VAXTcnY7M— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
The Stories Behind U-M's Big Ten Tournament Title— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 19, 2020
Read >> https://t.co/s2qq5YPwKw pic.twitter.com/LPrdqoT2GD
Up Next: @UMichFldHockey takes us back to 2018 with a 2-OT thriller vs. Ohio State in Ann Arbor.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
Spoiler alert... there might be some celebrating at the end of this one. (🏆)
Tune in NOW on @BigTenNetwork! #GoBlue 〽️🏑 pic.twitter.com/usrBRESkmO
From start to finish – the goals just kept coming for @UMichWaterPolo – and that'll do it for their 16-8 win over Indiana! 🙌#GoBlue 〽️🤽♀️ https://t.co/OUCSDeDj1Y pic.twitter.com/9pDqJslqLX— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2020
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Who's Next in 2021?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Outlets Analyze the Impact Livers' Return Will Have
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Will Michigan Finally Land Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Land Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas?
• Adam Zagoria, ZagsBlog: Matthew Cleveland to Announce Tuesday
