 Yesterday was Michigan Day on Big Ten Network, with plenty of Wolverine football and basketball classics airing.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“In 2017, @UMichBBall’s plane crashed on the way to the B1G Tournament. The very next day, they got back on a plane to Washington where they played a game in practice jerseys. Three days (& three wins) later... and Michigan was crowned B1G Champions. An unthinkable story.”
— The Michigan Athletics Twitter account, prior to Big Ten Network's special on U-M's incredible 2017 postseason run
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Who's Next in 2021?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Outlets Analyze the Impact Livers' Return Will Have

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Will Michigan Finally Land Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Land Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas?

• Adam Zagoria, ZagsBlog: Matthew Cleveland to Announce Tuesday

