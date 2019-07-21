News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 21

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Whoever knows how to pick up the pass protection schemes, whoever can carry the ball without turning it over and whoever can catch the ball a little bit out of the backfield is going to rise to the top
— Howard Griffith on Michigan's running backs

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Anonymous Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan, Part 2

• Brandon Brown, BTN Analyst Howard Griffith Discusses U-M's Running Back Situation

• Andrew Hussey, Khaleke Hudson Says Michigan Wolverines Aren't Listening To Preseason Noise

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football excited about RB Zach Charbonnet, hopeful for depth

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}