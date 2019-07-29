News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact RJ Moten To U-M

• Mike Singer, Four-Star OG Drew Kendall Has "Awesome" Michigan Visit

• Austin Fox, Alex VanSumeren Recaps An Eventful BBQ, Forms Bond With Nua And Harbaugh

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Ramier Lewis Recaps His Visit

• Mike Singer, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Commit Matt Hibner Talks BBQ

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Jim Harbaugh comments on Brandon Peters, Oliver Martin transfers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}