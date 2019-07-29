The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29
Tweets of the Day:
It’s a special moment when you get to meet the amazing young men & their families that you will be blessed to coach and mentor!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 28, 2019
Can’t wait for Franz to make it to A2 in the fall! GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/x2df3kKbAq
🥇🥇🥇🥇— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 28, 2019
It’s GOLD MEDAL for @nazhillmon (@umichwbball) as @usabjnt came back for a 74-70 win over Australia!#GoBlue | #FIBAU19WC pic.twitter.com/nK7XZQoc6L
Six points, 11 boards and a second GOLD MEDAL for @nazhillmon as @usabjnt comes back for a 74-70 win over Australia! #goblue #USABWU19 #FIBAU19WC pic.twitter.com/Bd61U7IyIU— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 28, 2019
Michigan yesterday! Thanks for having me out! #GoBlue 〽️@4Warinner @coachhendershot @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/z7GFOl6g3D— Drew Kendall (@drewkendall28) July 29, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact RJ Moten To U-M
• Mike Singer, Four-Star OG Drew Kendall Has "Awesome" Michigan Visit
• Austin Fox, Alex VanSumeren Recaps An Eventful BBQ, Forms Bond With Nua And Harbaugh
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Ramier Lewis Recaps His Visit
• Mike Singer, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Commit Matt Hibner Talks BBQ
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Jim Harbaugh comments on Brandon Peters, Oliver Martin transfers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook