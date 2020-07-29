 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He came in and said to me, ‘I’m getting all kinds of calls and emails … everyone wants to fire you; a lot of people want me to fire you,’” Beilein continued. “I said, ‘I understand that.’ We were 1-6 in the Big Ten. I get that. Then he says, ‘but that would be stupid. Why would I fire you? Because I’d hire you the next day. You’re the right guy to coach here.’ Those were his exact words. “I still get choked up thinking about this. He said, ‘you go home and tell [wife] Kathleen. You tell your assistant coaches and to tell their wives, you’re the coaching staff. Let’s go get it done.’”
— John Beilein on his conversation with athletic director Dave Brandon after a tough loss to Minnesota in 2011
Headlines of the day

