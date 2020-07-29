TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29
Tweets of the day
July 28, 2020
The daily testing isn’t too bad when you get to cover the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Kfn8UVUv79— Jill Beckman (@_jillbeckman) July 28, 2020
We asked Roy Roundtree for his 4⃣ favorite plays.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 28, 2020
What could possibly top his list? 😜@WRTreezy | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/WaU1z7Fujb
https://t.co/PZMiMJJCmT pic.twitter.com/n9p1WUjbr1— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 29, 2020
Can’t wait to be a Wolverine!〽️ @BCbaseballtoday @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/FPvy1mLq8g— Bryson Gooding (@BrysonGooding) July 28, 2020
“Basically, Darius calls the meeting and says, ‘this is what happened. It’s not going to happen again. I’m here with you guys and we’re going to salvage the season.’" — @novak3159— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 28, 2020
Part II of an ongoing series looking back at the Beilein era #GoBlue ➡️ https://t.co/kRib20Zxpt pic.twitter.com/75oLS0YCSK
I wanted to make sure that we wished a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Zay! We wish you the very best today!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 28, 2020
Your dedication, leadership & positivity make our jobs easier!
Enjoy it brother! 🙏🏽🙏🏽#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/BVfYdYKlpD
No surprise to see the 7 blue bloods at the top https://t.co/vV7dnP8Ui3— Matt (@TheMatterbater) July 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: U-M OL Commit Tristan Bounds On Relationships, Recruiting Top Targets, More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Athletics: Voluntary Workouts In Four Sports Suspended
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Why Franz Wagner Is One Of College Basketball's Top Breakout Candidates
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Hutchinson, Paye Both Make PFF's List Of The Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals: Fact or Fiction: Miami will get all the big names from Palmetto HS
---
