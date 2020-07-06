The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 6
Tweets of the day
In his quiet, earnest way, Denard gave us a lifetime of great play memories and a victory over Ohio State. Oh my. https://t.co/eaWBMhFX5y— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 5, 2020
An updated look at the @Rivals national team recruiting rankings after an eventful Fourth of July full of big-time commitmentshttps://t.co/WvyMmK132Q pic.twitter.com/2dlI9K54IW— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 5, 2020
July 5, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Lawrence Roehm - https://t.co/oUe8o1ObI7 pic.twitter.com/O0QxlN7K6n— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 5, 2020
July 6, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Captain Angus Goetz - https://t.co/xG45WFukkc pic.twitter.com/jTwat49MjM— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 6, 2020
It IS time for Emmert to go. His NCAA is feckless. Failure to lead NCAA reform to clean up cheating & implement NIL reform make him an embarassment. U Presidents bear this shame. Oklahoma football: Gerald Gurney says NCAA needs new leadership https://t.co/O0pCPnfPON— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 5, 2020
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) July 5, 2020
What's your favorite Michigan tradition? #UMich101
For more photos and videos like this follow us on @Instagram at https://t.co/rU0fqSuobu pic.twitter.com/p4E6auf4zd
How did Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy stack up against rival commits from Ohio State and Notre Dame at Elite 11? @EJHolland_TW gives his analysis: https://t.co/DzrA9qvyUI pic.twitter.com/ZJD03LFAe9— Rivals (@Rivals) July 5, 2020
Jim Harbaugh https://t.co/xCBYNaYvcv— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 5, 2020
Putting in work anywhere and anytime 🗣🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nxV3zsJAdl— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) July 5, 2020
Another Sunday dinner out on the grill...today’s menu:— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 6, 2020
-Marinated Chicken
-Teriyaki Pork Loin in the cast iron 🔥
-Roasted Red and White Potatoes w/ red pepper and onion
-Matty’s Garlic Roasted Potatoes
-Corn (not shown)🌽#MrStealYourGrill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r73ASXWHpQ
Top 2022 DB Isaac Thompson getting in some work this offseason. Big target for Michigan next cycle. #GoBlue https://t.co/xv6z9y59xU— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 5, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting 2022 hot Board: Another Four-Star Offered
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: The Best Throws From Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy at the Elite 11
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A HS Coach Analyzes Quintin Somerville, one of the Gems of U-M's '21 Class
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Ex-Michigan DB Deon Johnson now Mentor to Detroit Youth, Elite son
• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Building a Rivalry: Wisconsin Football vs. Michigan Wolverines
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook