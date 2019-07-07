The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7
Tweets of the Day:
〽️🏀 SIGNING NEWS! 📰— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 6, 2019
@JuwanHoward has announced 🇩🇪 German guard Franz Wagner has ✍️ a Tender of Financial Aid & will join the Wolverines this fall!
For full info ⤵️
Click on link: https://t.co/xPCAXND56g#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QkN30qj9zS
Franz Wagner shot 39% for 3 on 120 attempts and 89% from the foul line with Alba and Lok Bernau this season. Also had some excellent moments as a defender. Incredible get for the Wolverines.— NBADraftProspects (@draftprosnba) July 6, 2019
I'm told by a source that Michigan didn't commit an NCAA violation earlier this week when Juwan Howard discussed Franz Wagner on a radio show. The paperwork was already in.— Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) July 6, 2019
Putting 🖊 to 📃 Welcome officially, @_iggy_braz 💪 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/e3Ym7cu2FU— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 6, 2019
Some big @umichswimdive news from the World University Games: Catie and Gabby DeLoof won GOLD for Team USA and Gus Borges won SILVER for Brazil — each on their 4x100-meter freestyle relays. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tCWEIdER0j— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 5, 2019
Gabby DeLoof stays GOLDEN for Team USA! #GoBlue https://t.co/atDNlA7OmP— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 6, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Franz Wagner Officially Signs With The Wolverines
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: William Mohan's Coach Discusses His Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Cole Bajema Lights It Up In Practice, NBA Updates
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals: Early offer gives Michigan advantage with 2023 QB
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan basketball lands German prospect Franz Wagner, brother of Moritz, for 2019-20
