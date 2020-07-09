TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 9

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 9
Tweets of the day
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/68wZ3b11T9— G5 (@gilesjackson__) July 9, 2020
Donovan Jeter has gone from 290 pounds to 320 and moving great, per Jim Harbaugh.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) July 8, 2020
🎂🎉 Happy Birthday to our elder statesman ... BIG 🤠 ... We are excited for your return and your emergence as a TRUE leader! Have a blessed & wonderful day! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZKM6RCa40W— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 8, 2020
Xavier Worthy on his IG live “I don’t even mess with Oregon to be honest”— Speed in Space 2020🇺🇸 (@GattisGotUs) July 8, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Want Fall Football
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jalen Mayfield, Donovan Jeter, RJ Moten Among Those Who Have Impressed
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Tight Ends in 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: U-M OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi On Class Bond, Recruiting Top Targets, More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Rivals100 lineman Rayshaun Benny weighing decision timeframe
