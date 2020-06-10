News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“They have always been a school that I’ve watched as a kid on TV.”
— 2022 five-star OL target Julian Armella

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Opener With Washington In Jeopardy?

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Safeties Have High Expectations In 2020

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Casey Phinney Fits The Mold Of The Type Of Student-Athlete Harbaugh Wants

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star OL Julian Armella Has 'A Lot' Of Interest In Michigan

Adam Friedman and Mike Farrell, Rivals: How things stand with top 5 uncommitted RBs

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}