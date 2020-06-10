The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 10
Tweets of the day
"#Michigan is the home state school and I feel they are still in the driver's seat, especially with the pandemic potentially keeping more kids closer to home." — https://t.co/Y9pOQbImVE's Mike Farrell today, discussing U-M's primary RB target in the 2021 class, Donovan Edwards. https://t.co/v0FC2vccq1— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 10, 2020
"The Granddaddy of Them All" // January 1, 1998 pic.twitter.com/RyYrOtAvPJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2020
One year ago tonight...— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 9, 2020
Stay tuned for some fun looks back with the #BlueCrew throughout the night!!#GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/WCSeg3OwLA
Best way to wrap up tonight's look back??— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
Neighborhood re-enactment and dogpile with Coach @ErikBakich !
Hope you had as much fun as we did tonight.
Forever and always, #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jIXV0jqRwo
What was going through @blommy11 's mind on the last play?— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
You might be surprised 👀👀👀#GoBlue #Team153 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/eZLJNJsDsp
Two Michigan Men through and through!@jimmykerr8 & @b_keizer give us an in-depth breakdown of #Team153 's Super Regional win#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/ec06v9rrza— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
"The @UMichAthletics fans showing up and showing out... it doesn't go unnoticed, that's for sure." @blommy11 #GoBlue #Team153 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/viKtwZZiWC— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
"Nothing like adversity... always with us!"— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
"Does he smile when he runs?? I don't get it. But I love it!" - @B_R_5_5_Z_Y#GoBlue #Team153 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/rBImCMLg83
"EB shakin' in his boots before the game..."— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2020
"I bet that one still haunts Tommy."
🙄🙄🙄 @KaptinKauf17 #GoBlue #Team153 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/Ym6Dr17rR1
Top 10 Tomorrow @ 12 PM‼️Stay Tuned...— Dasan Mccullough ¹✊🏾 (@Dasan2022) June 10, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Opener With Washington In Jeopardy?
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Safeties Have High Expectations In 2020
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Casey Phinney Fits The Mold Of The Type Of Student-Athlete Harbaugh Wants
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star OL Julian Armella Has 'A Lot' Of Interest In Michigan
• Adam Friedman and Mike Farrell, Rivals: How things stand with top 5 uncommitted RBs
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook