News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 11

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

But in landing Juwan Howard, you have really the only hire possible that could stoke a certain kind of moral boosting fire for the Michigan fanbase and for the athletic department.
— Matt Norlander on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Recruiting And More

• Andrew Hussey, CBSSports.com's Matt Norlander Discusses The Juwan Howard Hire

• Brandon Brown, Matt Hibner's Coach Details Game, Explains Development, Talks Future

• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Discusses Michigan's Trip To South Africa

• Chris Balas, Omaha Bound: Michigan Baseball Upsets UCLA For World Series Berth

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Speaks At Al Glick Youth Camp

• Tony Paul, The Detroit News: Wolverines have been worth watching for a while: Here's a primer

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}