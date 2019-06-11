The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 11
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan is the only school in the country to do this:— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 11, 2019
Michigan advances to the College World Series for the eighth time in program history, and first since 1984, after knocking off No. 1 UCLA. #GoBlue #THISTeam— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 10, 2019
No. 1-ranked UCLA lost to only one left-handed pitcher this season.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2019
Tommy Henry. Twice. #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/O9OxP8cyps
For the first time since 1984, Michigan is headed to Omaha! #RoadToOmaha | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/LE83oIvW5p— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 10, 2019
Best of Luck @CoachDreHaynes & your family!#GoBlue will always be part of you 😉 https://t.co/3kkX3rxvvO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 10, 2019
Another stat: @B1Gbaseball's first CWS team since 2013 (@IndianaBase).— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 10, 2019
Keep it going, @umichbaseball. pic.twitter.com/oTZq0sdW5k
That was a long time ago. pic.twitter.com/0tKVLIWbun— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 10, 2019
Just in case you want to watch another highlight of @umichbaseball's CWS-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/8G5pWkt1I7— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 10, 2019
The Final Out #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/1AHk0OkQBz— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2019
GOOD MORNING.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 10, 2019
THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADING TO OMAHA!!!!! #GoBlue | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/qn4ONlZVq1
On loop all day... #GoBlue | @umichbaseball 〽️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JGW39uNCDD— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 10, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Recruiting And More
• Andrew Hussey, CBSSports.com's Matt Norlander Discusses The Juwan Howard Hire
• Brandon Brown, Matt Hibner's Coach Details Game, Explains Development, Talks Future
• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Discusses Michigan's Trip To South Africa
• Chris Balas, Omaha Bound: Michigan Baseball Upsets UCLA For World Series Berth
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Speaks At Al Glick Youth Camp
• Tony Paul, The Detroit News: Wolverines have been worth watching for a while: Here's a primer
---
