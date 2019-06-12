The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 12
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan is heading to the College World Series!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 11, 2019
Join us Wednesday, June 12 at 11:45 a.m. outside of Ray Fisher Stadium at the Wilpon Complex to send off the team in style as we depart for Omaha!#GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/lMsDMBduz4
.@umichbaseball is headed to the College World Series!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 11, 2019
Check out the post-game report from Sunday's clincher ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GWmhvnCQVB
FOUR days until Omaha!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 11, 2019
〽️ vs. Texas Tech
🗓️ Saturday, June 15
⏰ 2 P.M. ET #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pVNcc56AHU
Tommy Henry pitched Game 3 of @umichbaseball’s Super Regional with the flu. Coach Bakich called it “the gutsiest performance” in college baseball#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bDDB61xTDD— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 11, 2019
“We’re not done yet.” - @Tommy_Henry_28 #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/WjlPRKCqeY— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 11, 2019
Everyone's excited about @umichbaseball's first CWS berth since 1984.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 11, 2019
See how members of the @UMichAthletics family reacted to the feat. pic.twitter.com/YK3oQxvTKa
Happy to be joining @JohnBeilein with @cavs. So lucky to continue my coaching journey under the best to do it— Jay Shunnar (@JayShunnar) June 11, 2019
THANKS to @umichathletics, our amazing staff & players for a memorable year
〽️🏀 is in great hands with @JuwanHoward & can’t wait to see them battle
Forever #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2uo2MsotCH
.@umichbball’s Ignas Brazdeikis one of the prospects who visited Training Complex today.— brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) June 11, 2019
“I just focus on killing the workouts. I come in with the same mentality I bring everywhere, and that’s to be the best player on the court.”#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/wOhPBZGh8k
Welcome to Ann Arbor.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 11, 2019
Welcome to #BestChanceU. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZiPuNfWodv
No better place to be as we prepare for the 2019 season. We will be ready. #82days. pic.twitter.com/QrRMrl0cpN— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 11, 2019
Train today so we can shine in the future. #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/AaDIWEjibw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 12, 2019
Had him throwing downhill from the start. Smart! #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha https://t.co/Lkp517DeIj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 11, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Details His First Few Weeks On Jim Harbaugh's Podcast
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
• Chris Balas, Tuesday Thoughts: John Beilein Shares His Lasting U-M Memory
• Brandon Brown, Chris Hutchinson On Aidan's Growth, Shaun Nua And The 2019 Defense
• Austin Fox, Jack Harbaugh Talks U-M Baseball's Success, Saturday's Youth Football Camp
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Player Comparison: Matt Hibner And Jake Butt
• Andrew Hussey, The Athletic's Knicks Beat Reporter Discusses Howard Eisley
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Commitment Impact - Matt Hibner To U-M
• Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Wojo: From sick beds to celebrations, Michigan baseball on improbable ride
