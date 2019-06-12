News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 12

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

“He was barely able to stand up when we first got to L.A.,” Bakich said. “I thought there was no way — he was not gonna get out of bed, let alone take the mound and throw seven innings. I’d call it the gutsiest performance I’ve ever seen in college baseball. If he doesn’t do that, we don’t win.”
— Erik Bakich on Tommy Henry

Headlines: 

Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Details His First Few Weeks On Jim Harbaugh's Podcast

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line

• Chris Balas, Tuesday Thoughts: John Beilein Shares His Lasting U-M Memory

• Brandon Brown, Chris Hutchinson On Aidan's Growth, Shaun Nua And The 2019 Defense

• Austin Fox, Jack Harbaugh Talks U-M Baseball's Success, Saturday's Youth Football Camp

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Player Comparison: Matt Hibner And Jake Butt

• Andrew Hussey, The Athletic's Knicks Beat Reporter Discusses Howard Eisley

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football: Commitment Impact - Matt Hibner To U-M

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Wojo: From sick beds to celebrations, Michigan baseball on improbable ride

---

{{ article.author_name }}