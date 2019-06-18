News More News
other sports

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 18

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

He's a good creator, I think a good passer. Did a good job of seeing open people off of ball screens. I think he could be a secondary ball handler in the NBA and facilitate at times.
— Jay Bilas on Jordan Poole

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Defeat Florida State 2-0

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Musings: Time For Wolverines’ Offensive Line To Be Elite

• Andrew Hussey, ESPN's Jay Bilas Discusses Michigan's NBA Draft Prospects

• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: Oh, Henry! Michigan shuts out Florida State in College World Series

• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Tommy Henry twirls 3-hit gem in 2-0 win at College World Series

---

