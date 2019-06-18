The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 18
Tweets of the Day:
COMPLETE. GAME. SHUTOUT.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
Way to work, @Tommy_Henry_28 👏 pic.twitter.com/dBi5v6ksLk
Wow! Keep it up boys! https://t.co/yvspSL9d30— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 18, 2019
Third complete game shutout at the CWS in Michigan history. #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/zeHVIpwx9W— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2019
NO DOUBTER FOR FRANKLIN!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2019
Jesse Franklin absolutely CRUSHES this ball to give the Wolverines an early lead. #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/8verIH96uC
How cool is this? @umichbaseball head coach Erik Bakich on his recruiting philosophy: "We think our roster should look like the United States of America."— Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) June 18, 2019
Powerful stuff! (Via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Eh25zhem43
Blue comes home! #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/9ytO3VpVni— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2019
Who's 2-0 in the @NCAACWS? https://t.co/CbkhowS2Bq pic.twitter.com/vtmfoBQHtM— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
You better believe!! #GoBlue #CWS19 pic.twitter.com/NadrwYzLmG— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
Third complete game shutout at the CWS in Michigan history. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rxJUVG1kKV— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
2-0 at the 2019 College World Series #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QjUwKGiXU8— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
Absolute gem on the biggest of stages. This team man, this team. @umichbaseball #GoBlue— Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) June 18, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Defeat Florida State 2-0
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Musings: Time For Wolverines’ Offensive Line To Be Elite
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN's Jay Bilas Discusses Michigan's NBA Draft Prospects
• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: Oh, Henry! Michigan shuts out Florida State in College World Series
• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Tommy Henry twirls 3-hit gem in 2-0 win at College World Series
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook