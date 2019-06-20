The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 20
Tweets of the Day:
It is always great to have @brendatracy24 as a keynote speaker for our player development program with U-M Football.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 20, 2019
Let's all work together and help #SetTheExpectation. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D1xJEyudmy
We can't thank @umichbaseball enough for taking the time to play ball with our patients! These kids will be rooting their hearts out for you the rest of the #CWS! This video captures all the fun: #GoBlue #CWS #RoadToOmaha #SeriousMedicine #ExtraordinaryCare pic.twitter.com/XIHoJQ5Epl— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) June 19, 2019
OFFICIAL: @FCBarcelona and @en_sscnapoli will meet at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 10 in the inaugural LaLiga-Serie A Cup.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 19, 2019
Tix will be available for pre-sale on June 25 at 8:30 a.m. and on sale for the public on June 28 at 8:30 a.m.
DETAILS » https://t.co/OTHG5ZBgmP#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q4Uvw5R4G4
Jon Teske of @umichbball takes home the MGoBlue Breakthrough Athlete Award! 💪💪— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 19, 2019
Teske more than doubled both scoring and rebounding outputs from his sophomore to junior seasons!! #GoBlue 🏆〽️ pic.twitter.com/96mx2iqfgN
@CoachJim4UM is the first Coach in the country to make a commitment to bring me in every year to work w his incoming players & staff. Please say hello to the next class of @UMichFootball players & coaches to #SetTheExpectation pic.twitter.com/HWd5NG4him— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) June 19, 2019
In the second of 👌 @mgobluetv features with @EdUofM ... be sure to get to know legendary coach @PhilMartelli who starts his first season with 〽️🏀 after a storied career with Saint Joseph's in Phily!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y4s8ctyFl2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 19, 2019
While on the recruiting trail, @JuwanHoward was able to stop in and spend time with @colebajema22 〽️🏀’s summer session can’t get here soon enough #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zn34ZlOAZw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 20, 2019
Mr. Clutch! Jimmy Kerr has 1️⃣ 2️⃣ RBI this postseason, which ranks second in the NCAA. 😤#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UZSZswaTnl— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
Dinger! pic.twitter.com/WBZgE1VobV— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
Hey @tigers, your guy @jimmykerr8 has a NASTY knuckle ball... right @ErikBakich? pic.twitter.com/n0qkV5DfGk— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
Thankful for the opportunity to spend some time at @NebraskaMed this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/UtwjR4gkNH— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
🎥 Spent the afternoon with our friends at @NebraskaMed, followed by a training session at Creighton! #goblue pic.twitter.com/pRTf2dRPyh— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 20, 2019
Caitlin Muir earns the MGoBlue Award for Breakthrough Athlete after a stellar sophomore season, setting the @UMichWLAX single-season points (59) and assists (21) records!! 🥍🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 19, 2019
#GoBlue 🏆〽️ pic.twitter.com/KGskNdFYop
The best fans - no matter where we play! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pyYjOTOAbn— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 19, 2019
Headlines:
---
