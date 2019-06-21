The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 21
Tweets of the Day:
Welcome to The Bay, Jordan ✊ pic.twitter.com/gxW4X8J2N7— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 21, 2019
The moment Jordan Poole joined #DubNation pic.twitter.com/w23ikH8LJ1— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 21, 2019
With the 28th pick of the @NBADraft, the @warriors select Jordan Poole!— NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2019
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/tPAHi2Wa8G
Jordan Poole’s bringing the clutch gene to the league! 🚨〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 21, 2019
Congrats to the @umichbball guard on being selected No. 28 overall! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/KQxLbJ5BQl
The future of Michigan b-ball is now!! Great to spend a little time with Head coach Juwan Howard today seeing his excitement being back at Michigan and hearing his vision for the program. We are in good hands… https://t.co/vlWTRZ1ZF1— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) June 20, 2019
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 21, 2019
Jordan Poole's selection by @warriors gives 〽️🏀 a FIRST round selection in each of the last four #NBADraft; 28 total all-time & eight since 2013 ... yes EIGHT!
NBA Draft ➡️ https://t.co/9S4M3XTk7A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/AbY73FKad7
Congrats to Jordan ! Another Michigan first rounder ! Joining a another championship culture at GSW It’s a “Poole party “ with the splash brothers #Goblue https://t.co/UVkym5y6Do— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 21, 2019
🚨 DRAFT UPDATE 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 21, 2019
With the 47th Pick … the @SacramentoKings select Ignas Brazdeikis from the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
NBA Draft ➡️ https://t.co/9S4M3XTk7A#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/IPZJqxhLjv
We'd say @_iggy_braz fits well under the bright lights of NYC. 🌃— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 21, 2019
Here's what the B1G Freshman of the Year brings to the @nyknicks and MSG: pic.twitter.com/dEg8L0adsA
Congrats to @_iggy_braz on being drafted by NY The Knicks are going to love that young man. He is a winner in every way. Thanks Ignas for all you did for @umichbball this past year #Goblue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 21, 2019
Got in a quick training session today at Creighton! #goblue pic.twitter.com/WY3GBPjU3R— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 20, 2019
All together, in the same direction. #Team153 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0nRIwzuWEi— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 20, 2019
It's official. 📈— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 20, 2019
The 2018-19 U-M Athlete (and Dude) of the Year: @_Dbush11 !! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0ZigncPLEy
The OFFICIAL 2019 Schedule Poster. 🔥#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/2AwZpQ2nll— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 20, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Poole Selected By The Golden State Warriors With No. 28 Overall Pick
• Andrew Hussey, Ignas Brazdeikis Drafted In Second Round Of NBA Draft
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: More On Juwan Howard's 2020 Recruiting Targets
• Brandon Brown, Huge Recruiting Weekend: Expected Visitors List — June 21-23
• Austin Fox, How Harbaugh's Offenses Have Fared Vs. The Best Defenses He's Faced At U-M
• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Michigan Vs. Ohio State 2019, U-M Baseball, Brandon Peters, More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End
• Brandon Brown, Long, Lean 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jeffrey Persi Ready For U-M Official
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'So incredible': Ex-stars Abbott, Larkin, Sabo, others riveted by Michigan baseball surge
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook