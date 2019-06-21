News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
Quote of the Day: 

He had 12 games where he had three or more threes this season, so he can really space the floor. Skilled across the board. A young player that has a lot of growth in him and obviously Golden State values his shooting very much.
— Jay Bilas on Jordan Poole

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Poole Selected By The Golden State Warriors With No. 28 Overall Pick

• Andrew Hussey, Ignas Brazdeikis Drafted In Second Round Of NBA Draft

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: More On Juwan Howard's 2020 Recruiting Targets

• Brandon Brown, Huge Recruiting Weekend: Expected Visitors List — June 21-23

• Austin Fox, How Harbaugh's Offenses Have Fared Vs. The Best Defenses He's Faced At U-M

• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Michigan Vs. Ohio State 2019, U-M Baseball, Brandon Peters, More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End

• Brandon Brown, Long, Lean 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jeffrey Persi Ready For U-M Official

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'So incredible': Ex-stars Abbott, Larkin, Sabo, others riveted by Michigan baseball surge

