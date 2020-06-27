TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27
Tweets of the day
November 10, 2014, is a day @AustinHatch30 will not soon forget.— BTN StudentU (@BTNStudentU) June 26, 2020
He made his mark in @umichbball history in the Wolverines' exhibition game against Wayne State.
Rewatch NOW on BTN pic.twitter.com/kJMLKRfkz8
This was truly a special trip for not just for basketball but it really allowed us to bond and become a deeper family. I felt so blessed. 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 26, 2020
However I have to say ... I don’t think that will be the last dancing you see out of me 😉
Am I right? Who’s with me?#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/Y33jaWpfeX
No team has been ranked in the AP Poll more often than @OhioStateFB 🌰👏 pic.twitter.com/vRg3k37kKa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 26, 2020
In non-recruiting news...https://t.co/7fu06VfwVs pic.twitter.com/NosqS9ZXbD— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 26, 2020
Big homie 🔥✊🏾 @RecruitGeorgia @scoutingreport_ 🌊💯 https://t.co/b1rAkhiqlB— marcus howard (@mwhsports3838) June 26, 2020
Going live while I run my 40 tomorrow tune in 🤝 @xaviier.1 on Instagram— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) June 26, 2020
#BlueCrew 🔄 @Cubs— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 26, 2020
Jordan Nwogu (@jg500087 )#GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/cWA16ZHb0T
#BlueCrew 🔄 @Athletics— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 26, 2020
Jeff Criswell (@JeffCriswell5 )#GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/yQddZWZhhm
DISNEY RUNS ON DUNCAN pic.twitter.com/713cubqlmD— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 26, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Decision Timelines For Rocco Spindler, Donovan Edwards
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Chris Hinton's Socially Distant Spring: ‘Let’s Go To Work’
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (June 26)
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Top 100 OLB Enai White Interested In Visiting Michigan
• Bill Bender, Sporting News: Sporting News 2020 college football Preseason All-American team
