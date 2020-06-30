TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30
Tweets of the day
Michigan commit Junior Colson has overcome a lot in his remarkable journey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nrUWMTA5r3— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 30, 2020
Follow along at https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 and on @EJHolland_TW’s feed for live coverage of Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy at the Elite 11.#GoBlue | 〽️🏈pic.twitter.com/sMI8N8WGys— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 29, 2020
Go Blue Forever!🔥 https://t.co/mnIZBfwPOy— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) June 29, 2020
Over 65M viewers last year. 👀— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 29, 2020
The world watches Michigan. pic.twitter.com/U6Vdqj3CBw
Michigan announces salary reductions for Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and other staffers as part of expense reduction initiatives. pic.twitter.com/MRLhR50miW— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 29, 2020
Michigan makes the top five for four-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, the No. 25 player in the country. https://t.co/KgFTawxhYc— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 29, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) bringing that Alpha Dog mentality to Elite 11. Has taken the first rep on every throw and is leading the group. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YvcaAUX2iw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 30, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) gets applause from his coaches for this throw #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iuQcJTeO9i— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 30, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan Head Coaches Throughout History Have Fared In Year Six
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M Makes The Cut For Two Elite 2021s
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Midwest Spotlight: Five who will decide before visits resume
