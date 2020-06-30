 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I want to win a national championship on the field and also in the classroom. Those are my two biggest things. I want to have a network for life after football because eventually this game ends. I want to be part of a great alumni base. I want to have great player development, so I can be where I want to be. I also want to be part of a great brotherhood. We’re family at Clarkston, and I want to be a part of another family. I want to be part of a great program in that aspect."
— Rivals100 Michigan OL target Rocco Spindler on what he's looking for in a school

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan Head Coaches Throughout History Have Fared In Year Six

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M Makes The Cut For Two Elite 2021s

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Midwest Spotlight: Five who will decide before visits resume

---

