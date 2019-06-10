The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9
Tweets of the Day:
B7: TOMMY HENRY! UCLA gets a leadoff double by Cardenas, a sacrifice bunt to 3B w/ 1 out. Tommy induces a 5-3 grounder, then saws off Mitchell to 1st and hustles over for the 3-1 putout. ONTO THE 8TH!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 10, 2019
Tommy Henry = DEALIN' 🔥#RoadToOmaha | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/dlcICoPlsc— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 10, 2019
I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Michigan! Thanks to every Coach who believed in me and recruited me. #GOBLUE 🔵〽️ @Coach_SMoore @CoachCPartridge @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @LakeBraddockFB pic.twitter.com/Wb4viaUCdc— Matthew Hibner (@MatthewHibner) June 10, 2019
* a few https://t.co/aMn2LFA7BA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2019
Can confirm the news of Charles Matthews’ turn ACL. I was told the date of return being batted around is January, at the earliest.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) June 9, 2019
I am told Matthews did consider the possibility of returning to U-M for his final year after learning the severity of the injury.
Got a chance to meet a 〽️ichigan Great. Congrats on your HOF accomplishment @OfficialTyLaw #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/IW9WNHb4ip— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) June 9, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Matt Hibner In Depth On Commitment
• The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT
• Austin Fox, Michigan's Trio Trending Downward In Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections
• Matt Lounsberry, Chuck Filiaga, Nico Collins Talk Youth Football, Playing In The South
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN Reports Charles Matthews Tore His ACL During NBA Workout
• Brandon Brown, Matt Hibner Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown and Matt Lounsberry, Past Michigan Players, Jack, Jackie & John Harbaugh Speak At Al Glick Camp
