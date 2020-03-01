News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Ohio State

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If they're healthy, they will be a Final Four contender."
— Big Ten Network's Jess Settles, discussing Michigan's basketball team.

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan set to Host big Targets This Weekend

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog, day 3 — Tracking the Michigan Football Players

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Free can be Extremely Costly

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Which of Lavert Hill's Game Tapes Should Scouts Watch? MSU, he Says

• Randy Johnson, Star Tribune: Gophers Hockey Falls 2-1 to Michigan, Ending any Hope for Big Ten Title

