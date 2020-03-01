The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Ohio State
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Tweets of the day
"If they're healthy, they will be a Final Four contender."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 29, 2020
- @JessSettlesHoop, on @umichbball pic.twitter.com/SSKd8swMWg
February leaders in 3’s Made with %— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) February 29, 2020
1. Duncan Robinson - 53 (45%)
2. Jayson Tatum - 48 (50%)
3. James Harden - 46 (39%)
4. Buddy Hield - 44 (46%)
5. Tim Hardaway Jr - 40 (44%)
.@NoExcuses_23 with a solid 20 reps on the bench! Nice work!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/y5q2nVi4Rl
Nice, 2-0. 🗣@KhalekeHudson 📈— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ukrxCJ6kXH
#G9 - Here are tonight's #BlueCrew starters for Game Two against Cal Poly— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 29, 2020
🆚at Cal Poly
📍 San Luis Obispo, Calif.
🕖4 PM PT / 7 PM ET
📊 https://t.co/HDwvZqwVWi
🖥️ https://t.co/qxoA8yR78P#GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/TugS1zyqk4
The Big Guy stopping by the Fieldhouse this morning!👍🙌🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/euE0vc6Okt— Frank Fucetola (@CoachFucetola) February 29, 2020
Check out the highlights from Michigan’s 2-1 win at Minnesota that clinches home ice for the Wolverines in the playoffs! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/S4ZiWFTvEx— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
Michigan Bests No. 18 Minnesota, Earns Home Ice for B1G Quarterfinalshttps://t.co/vBprIE4zwF pic.twitter.com/mBp27HXIUC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
“Get your playoff tickets, we’re coming home Ann Arbor!” - @CoachPearsonUM pic.twitter.com/SApPI7SaOy— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
Hear from the game-winning goal scorer Nick Granowicz after the game pic.twitter.com/VMWutkhCT2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
Victory Formation! Not done yet...see you at @YostIceArena next weekend boys! #GoBlue #SingItBoys pic.twitter.com/vGuVn6ZFP6— Yost Usher (@YostUsher) March 1, 2020
Coming back to Yost! pic.twitter.com/dlTYG9Mc1Z— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
Luke Martin drive ✅— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
Emil Ohrwall pass ✅
Jack Becker finish ✅#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/NwzEdsGUMl
GOAL! Jack Becker with his 8th of the season lights the lamp first for the Wolverines! pic.twitter.com/BHgdawX69E— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2020
https://t.co/zfVH5qCsXl pic.twitter.com/YqaWFgM0Q4— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) March 1, 2020
Strauss Mann made 48 saves in 65 minutes and added five more in 3x3 as @umichhockey picks up two B1G points in shootout win at No. 18 Minnesota! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VykS9xVBAl— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 29, 2020
Happy #LeapDay!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 29, 2020
(📷: https://t.co/qyac4aCbjz) pic.twitter.com/3WHUXHiWTH
FINAL: Michigan 12, Albany 11— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 29, 2020
Muir scores five in the victory.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HQj32D3GCr
NO. 41!— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 1, 2020
The Wolverines are BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zOD03mkLGG
NO. 400! @umichswimdive CLAIMS THE 400TH BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE WOLVERINES — THE FIRST #B1G TEAM TO DO SO. #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/TQ9fhOhmUC— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 1, 2020
Miles Smachlo repeated as Big Ten champion in the 100-yard butterfly, the first Michigan swimmer to accomplish that feat since Chris Brady (2009-10).@umichswimdive (1,063 points) extended its lead at the Big Ten Championships on Friday. pic.twitter.com/avvp1lXHio— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 29, 2020
Michigan Cruises Past Penn State in Big Ten Openerhttps://t.co/dDraViTM5i#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/pQhORpQpWj— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) February 29, 2020
Victors!!! We gave our four seniors a victory on Senior Night over No. 15 Long Beach State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/90S66hPRKA— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 1, 2020
Michigan earns relay title, two school records on Day One of Big Tens: https://t.co/TJJcnvMZiA#GoBlue | @UMichTrack pic.twitter.com/yzZFXnlSkn— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 29, 2020
The Wolverine women will finish FIFTH PLACE overall in the #B1GTF Indoor Championships team standings— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 29, 2020
🥇 Distance Medley Relay
🥇 Aurora Rynda, 600m
🥈 Meg Darmofal, Mile
🥉 Katt Miner, High Jump
🥉 Ericka VanderLende, 5000m
🥉 4x400 Relay (Lane, Harrison, Hall, Foster)#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k9ALn66OIl
Tickets are now ON SALE for the 2020 #NCAAGym Championships, on April 17-18, at Crisler Center.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 29, 2020
TICKETS » https://t.co/SesMq8HG61#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/q82IoDr7ZQ
Tomorrow! Come out to support as the team celebrates senior night and takes on Indiana at Noon! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RVHwtoRxPf— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 29, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan set to Host big Targets This Weekend
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog, day 3 — Tracking the Michigan Football Players
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Free can be Extremely Costly
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Which of Lavert Hill's Game Tapes Should Scouts Watch? MSU, he Says
• Randy Johnson, Star Tribune: Gophers Hockey Falls 2-1 to Michigan, Ending any Hope for Big Ten Title
---
