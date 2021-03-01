The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1
Tweets of the day
✅ Michigan’s beats Indiana— Michigan Brothers (@uofmbrothers) February 28, 2021
✅ MSU loses to Maryland
✅ OSU loses to Iowa
✅ Will Johnson commits to UM
What a great overall sports weekend
Good morning. Michigan needs to win just one of its remaining three games to seal the Big Ten Championship. Have a great Sunday!— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) February 28, 2021
1. Mich— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 1, 2021
2.Gonz
3. Baylor
4. Iowa
5. Oh St
6. Illinois
7. West Va
8. Fla St
9. Bama
10. Ark
11. KU
12. Tex Tech
13. Ok St
14. Creighton
15. Purd
16. Hou
17. SDSU
18. Okl
19. Nova
20. Wisc
21. Fla
22. Tex
23. Md
24. Va
25. Col
How things look entering the final week: pic.twitter.com/bGNOpdfLWo— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 28, 2021
We have a bracket in 2 weeks.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 1, 2021
Michigan will have played as many top 25 opponents in the last 3 weeks of their season as Gonzaga has played the entire year (4)— Michigan Brothers (@uofmbrothers) March 1, 2021
4 hours until March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 1, 2021
5 hours until March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 1, 2021
6 hours until March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2021
It's been a tough week for the Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/2v22mQMtNX— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2021
Leaders and Best!! Go Blue!!! pic.twitter.com/8ZHAQunxZh— Deon Johnson (@johnsD28) February 28, 2021
March 1, 2021
👀👀〽️〽️🤙🏾🤙🏾 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/cxhEXygGTx— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) February 28, 2021
Still gets me fired up... https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021
21 years later, Tom Brady is still motivated by his pre-draft scouting reports. https://t.co/tEDzHq0Rzf— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2021
HOLY TOLEDO! 481 GAMES! .@umichhockey held ASU to 12 shots on goal in Saturday's 1-1 tie. That is the lowest total by an opponent since 11/21/09. UM beat BGSU 4-1 at Lucas County Arena in Toledo, OH. @BryanPWHogan 11 svs, Carl Hagelin, AJ Treais, Brian Lebler & @txbrownie scored. pic.twitter.com/GBHC6vuFTG— Al Randall (@AlRandall2) February 28, 2021
Today I was surprised when my friend brought over 2 more courage jerseys from my friends at the Michigan Wolverine fort! I am grateful to have Wolverine NFL players Brandon Rusnak & Tom Brady's jerseys! I will keep working hard!@Buccaneers @Jaguars @TomBrady @Balas_Wolverine pic.twitter.com/cOoilVWT1o— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) February 28, 2021
Ended today’s session with a 53 yarder. @KornblueKicking @kyle_brindza @TylerBrown_9 @CoachAPowell @T_Zielenske5 @CoachDeckard @Coach_Dougherty @CoachKurzner @CoachErikLink @CoachjayhGraham @CoachJGalante @CoachLoefflerBG @ErikCampbell pic.twitter.com/4EFV0zXf1G— Braden Ablauf (@BradenAblauf) February 28, 2021
The moment @UMichWTennis earned the win over No. 8 Ohio State. 🎾🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZoKXHcEw48— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 28, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball @GeorgeHelow #AGTG #4Brina #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/91u8e1xp9F— Torren Wright (@TorrenWright) March 1, 2021
"What else do you wanna know?!" #OTD in 2008, then-@umichwbball coach Kevin Borseth delivered one of the best postgame presser rants. pic.twitter.com/T1EeOUbgTB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 28, 2021
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Adds Texas Tech Transfer QB Alan Bowman
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Commits to Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 2022 Class Leaps Into top 10 of National Recruiting Rankings
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means for Michigan
• Associated Press: No. 5 Illinois Hoping for Ayo Dosonmu's Return at No. 3 Michigan
