 The Michigan Wolverines' football program grabbed a huge commitment yesterday in 5-star CB Will Johnson.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Good morning. Michigan needs to win just one of its remaining three games to seal the Big Ten Championship. Have a great Sunday!"
— The Blue by 90 Twitter account
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Adds Texas Tech Transfer QB Alan Bowman

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Commits to Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's 2022 Class Leaps Into top 10 of National Recruiting Rankings

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means for Michigan

• Associated Press: No. 5 Illinois Hoping for Ayo Dosonmu's Return at No. 3 Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}