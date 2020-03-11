The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11
Tweets of the day
Welcome to BTN, @JohnBeilein!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2020
Coach Beilein makes his first studio analyst appearance on Wednesday night’s #B1GTourney Tip-Off Show at 5:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Ii32xRaJuN
Gonzaga hasn't scored less than 70 points in a game since its loss to Michigan at the Battle 4 Atlantis.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2020
Bulldogs roll over Saint Mary's to win the WCC Tournament.
Your Number 1 seed in the West Region.
The home opener is only three days away 😎⚾️〽️— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 10, 2020
Don't miss out
🎟️https://t.co/ICdEvBE7Pv#GoBlue #Team154 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/nx42eFriCa
Another one for @Xaviersimpson3 - @USBWA All-District #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uUKGVHSVd8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2020
Franz Wagner is ready for March Madness. He said he used to wake up in middle of the night in Germany to watch his brother Moe, when he was at Michigan. Now he gets to experience it for himself.— Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) March 11, 2020
I’m not done yet. pic.twitter.com/EBuvgblnDl— Devin Gil (@devin_gil) March 10, 2020
Steven Hajjar of @umichbaseball is the #B1GBaseball Freshman of the Week after registering a season-best 10 strikeouts in a 7-4 win over No. 24 Pepperdine. pic.twitter.com/LiOt53Hhoa— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 10, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Linebacker Devin Gil Enters His Name Into The Transfer Portal
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Josh Christopher's Recruitment Is Winding Down
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Big Ten Tourney, Coronavirus & More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Rivals250 OL David Davidkov Sets Michigan Visit
• Chris Peterson, GBM Wolverine: 5 keys to a deep run in Big Ten tournament
