The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He’s just passionate and loves basketball, so I expect big things. We all expect big things from Franz on Thursday.”
— Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard, on Franz Wagner

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Cancels Its 2020 Spring Game Due To The Coronavirus

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Big Ten Tournament Preview

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Big Ten Tournament Thoughts

CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks, predictions by proven model on 75-53 run

---

