The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
"I'm having some @marchmadness withdrawal right now...this is the remedy right here."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2020
Welcome to the other side, @JohnBeilein! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cHqS4wYSqJ
Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
Via @bigten: Attendance at all B1G MBBall tourney limited to student-athletes, essential team/staff, media & family.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2020
Michigan Athletics will issue full refunds for tix purchase through our office. Refunds will appear on your credit card statement within 3-5 biz days. pic.twitter.com/psiDdeLX53
The road to the #B1GTourney starts here.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ulOUMeyFpB— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2020
Now, we #MarchOn for you.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
We are FAMILY.
Let’s #GoBlue. 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tjuhm6PWLP
Tomorrow will be all about playing hard and doing our job. #GoBlue | #MarchOn pic.twitter.com/LDLIWzYUdC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
No. 35 in the CFB HOF. #GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/Aqjte3RpTM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 12, 2020
This postseason we #MarchOn for our fans ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/g0JswZNvc7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
To protect the health and safety of our communities and minimize the spread of #COVID19, @UMich is making changes to classes, travel, study abroad and large events on our Ann Arbor, @UM_Dearborn, and @UMFlint campuses. https://t.co/DZjKoZcK53 pic.twitter.com/Jk2x41Udo6— Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) March 11, 2020
📍INDYhttps://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 has all the Michigan basketball & Big Ten Tournament pregame, in-game and postgame coverage you can handle!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 12, 2020
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/E4YOOT2sLu
How will Michigan's defensive line look in 2020? It starts with bookend defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.— Rivals (@Rivals) March 12, 2020
Defensive coordinator Don Brown talks that and much more in this story via @CSayf23: https://t.co/4fz0A3jlZm pic.twitter.com/YwnUIvIW3Y
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Cancels Its 2020 Spring Game Due To The Coronavirus
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Big Ten Tournament Preview
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Big Ten Tournament Thoughts
• CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, line: 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks, predictions by proven model on 75-53 run
